Why More Girls at Montclair Should Rock Their Natural Curls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At Montclair, the sidewalks are full of students expressing their personalities through fashion, makeup, and hairstyles. Yet, among all of the blowouts and straightened hair, a lot of girls are still not wearing their curls out. Its time the natural curly haired girls at Montclair realize their curls deserve more than acceptance, they deserve to be celebrated and to be seen.

For years, curly hair has been unfairly labeled as “messy”, “unkept”, or “unprofessional”. Words that tried to tame what was always meant to be free. Those labels are overplayed now.

Now that I’m in college I’ve made it a habit to keep up with walking around campus with my curls out and I’ve felt more me than ever before. As someone who’s been on my own curly hair journey, I know this struggle all too well. For years, I felt I needed my hair to be straightened so that I could look “put together” or that it just didn’t look right. It wasn’t until I learned to embrace my natural hair. It took countless haircuts, trial and error routines, and a lot of patience, but I finally learned to love my curls despite all of that. Seeing other curly haired girls with their hair out whether it be on social media or just walking past, gave me the confidence to do the same. I finally started to see my hair for what it truly is: a reflection of individuality and self love.

Now, when I walk around campus with my curls out, there’s a different kind of confidence in my step. I catch glimpses of myself in the reflection of campus windows, and instead of fixing or hiding my curls, I smile at them. They frame me as bold, natural, and unapologetically me. And what makes it even better is seeing other girls doing the same, walking around campus rocking their curls. There’s something so empowering about seeing curls everywhere on campus, like a quiet sisterhood, one defined by confidence, authenticity, and self love.

So to every girl debating whether to straighten her hair before class, don’t. Let your curls be seen. Let them speak for you.

Sure, curls can be unpredictable, one day they’re thriving, the next they’ve got a mind of their own, but that’s exactly what makes them so special. Curly hair is bold.. It refuses to be controlled, and honestly, that’s kind of the best part. It reminds us to embrace the unexpected.

There’s power in showing up as yourself, unapologetically. The more we embrace that, the more we redefine what beauty means, not just for us, but for the next generation of curlies who will walk these same sidewalks one day, confident in their natural crowns.