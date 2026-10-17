What items do you need to build a capsule wardrobe this fall? Let’s find out!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall semester is officially underway and, as any other, it is filled with uncertainty and new beginnings. Whether you’re a freshman or a well seasoned returning student, you will be exposed to making new connections with both classmates and professors. A strong first impression is crucial to a positive relationship, but it can be easy to feel like you have too many clothes yet no way to wear them. Here are some tips on building a capsule wardrobe for this fall semester that will help you look stylish every single day.

Colors

For starters, colors are incredibly important to building your capsule wardrobe, all of your pieces should be able to be worn together. So it is important to keep a cohesive color palette in mind while assembling your fall wardrobe. If you wish to maximize your fall vibes, then I recommend looking for pieces that include creams, browns, reds and oranges as those colors are heavily associated with the fall season. Remember though: the most important thing about this wardrobe is that it reflects exactly who you are, so feel free to pick whichever colors feel the most like you! Have fun with picking a color palette and if in doubt feel free to look through Pinterest for a little inspiration.

Tops

Tops are going to be the starting point for the rest of your wardrobe, so you should aim for around five of them. Start with two short sleeve tees, when deciding the neckline and fit of the top, it is totally up to you to decide what style to choose. For color I would pick these two in the lightest and darkest shade of your color palette. For the chilly autumn days, pick two long sleeves, choose a light color for the first and for the second have fun with a nice pop of color. A plain button down should be the fifth addition to your tops, it will maximize the number of outfits you get out of this closet and allow you to wear it both under and over layers as well as on its own.

Sweaters & outerwear

Let’s bundle up and fight the autumn chill with the next items. You will need two sweaters, a fine knit top and a thick bulky sweater for those extra cold days. For outerwear I recommend the following pieces, a leather jacket, a suede or denim jacket and a thin cardigan. Let these pieces fit into your overall wardrobe by seeking ones that align with your tastes. If you’re into polished chic fashion you might want to find outerwear that is structured, tailored, and sharp, but if you’re into a casual or grungy look then you may want to look out for some bolder distressed and/or oversized pieces.

Bottoms

With so many different tops to choose from, let’s keep it simple with the bottoms. The first bottoms you’re gonna need will be a pair of denim jeans, whether they’re dark, light, baggy, or loose is completely up to you, pick the pair that feels the most like you. The next thing you’ll need is a pair of well fit trousers, if you want to add an extra touch of fall fashion you can get them in either corduroy or suede, these materials will give your wardrobe the earthy and textured vibes that come with the season. Let’s have some fun with your next two pieces! Pick a mini or knee length skirt made out of thick, structured material such as denim, suede, or corduroy. I recommend aiming for a solid color. This piece should help you create sharp lines so choose a pleated, A-line, or pencil skirt. This will help contrast the softer look that sweaters and cardigans create. For your second skirt I encourage a midi or maxi skirt. Patterns, lace or fun colors will be your friends here, let this skirt function as a statement piece for your wardrobe and also seek out thin flowy materials like cotton or silk.

Shoes

Shoes in the fall need to be stylish yet durable for the many puddles they’re going to encounter this season. In order to maximize the versatility of your fall outfits, pick shoes that have contrasting moods. For a casual shoe pick a pair of everyday lace ups like sneakers or converse. For bolder looks pick a pair of boots, you can choose from chunky steel toed boots or perhaps you want a sharp and fashionable pair of knee highs. Finally a pair of flats or slip-on shoes will help you bring a softer element to your outfits while also being a very practical shoe for those days where you need to run out the door.

Accessories

Accessories will be the key to conveying your personality and sense of style. You can use them as statement pieces and turn them into the focal point of your outfits by wearing bold chunky accessories or you can opt for a more minimalistic look with dainty ones. Seasonal accessories should cater to the needs of the season, since fall brings with it the chilly weather, hats, scarves and legwarmers can be a fun and cozy way to accentuate your outfits.

The ultimate goal for this wardrobe is to help you build outfits without stress. The wardrobe should make you feel comfortable and confident as you go through your day to day. This is meant to be a guide for you to adapt and shape to fit your own style and needs. Have fun trying on different articles of clothing, take the time to discover what silhouettes and colors make these outfits feel the most like you.