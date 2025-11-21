Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels
Montclair | Life

What Her Campus Girls are Thankful for this Thanksgiving

Joanna Vonzwehl Student Contributor, Montclair State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. I love the food, family time, and the shared love. Thanksgiving is the time to be thankful for all of the people and the things you have around you. With the holiday coming up, I asked my fellow Her Campus members what they are thankful for. 

Isabella, a Senior at Montclair State, says, “I am thankful for my family, my friends, my health, my community, being able to live this life every day, and most importantly, my God because of Him, I am able to live this beautiful life with everyone I love so dearly”. 

Camila, a Senior at Montclair State, says, “I’m thankful to be in a group like Her Campus that makes me feel heard and like I belong!”. 

Lizzy, a Sophomore at Montclair State, says, “I’m thankful for my family, friends, education, and all the blessings I take for granted”. 

Savannah, a Sophomore at Montclair State, says, “ I am grateful for my friends, my family, my boyfriend, fitness, and sunsets at the beach”.

Amanda, a Junior at Montclair State, says, “I am grateful for my mom.” 

Ma’Rya, a Sophomore at Montclair State, says, “I am grateful for my dog.” 

As we gather around our tables this Thanksgiving, it’s clear that gratitude comes in many forms. Hearing what my fellow Her Campus members are thankful for reminds us that even in busy seasons, there is always something worth appreciating. May this holiday inspire all of us to slow down, reflect, and hold our blessings a little closer.

Joanna Vonzwehl

Montclair '27

Joanna Vonzwehl is a junior at Montclair State University, She is double majoring in Psychology and Justice Studies with a concentration in Criminal Justice and minoring in Child Advocacy and Policy. Her hobbies include reading, crocheting, going to concerts, and spending time with friends and family. She is very excited to be apart of Her Campus Montclair and put her work out there as a contributing writer!!