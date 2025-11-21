What Her Campus Girls are Thankful for this Thanksgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. I love the food, family time, and the shared love. Thanksgiving is the time to be thankful for all of the people and the things you have around you. With the holiday coming up, I asked my fellow Her Campus members what they are thankful for.

Isabella, a Senior at Montclair State, says, “I am thankful for my family, my friends, my health, my community, being able to live this life every day, and most importantly, my God because of Him, I am able to live this beautiful life with everyone I love so dearly”.

Camila, a Senior at Montclair State, says, “I’m thankful to be in a group like Her Campus that makes me feel heard and like I belong!”.

Lizzy, a Sophomore at Montclair State, says, “I’m thankful for my family, friends, education, and all the blessings I take for granted”.

Savannah, a Sophomore at Montclair State, says, “ I am grateful for my friends, my family, my boyfriend, fitness, and sunsets at the beach”.

Amanda, a Junior at Montclair State, says, “I am grateful for my mom.”

Ma’Rya, a Sophomore at Montclair State, says, “I am grateful for my dog.”

As we gather around our tables this Thanksgiving, it’s clear that gratitude comes in many forms. Hearing what my fellow Her Campus members are thankful for reminds us that even in busy seasons, there is always something worth appreciating. May this holiday inspire all of us to slow down, reflect, and hold our blessings a little closer.