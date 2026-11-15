This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s in a woman’s bag? Apparently, everything. There’s an unspoken rule among women: if another girl asks you for a pad, you give her one. No questions asked. Need a hair tie? I got you. How about a safety pin? No problem. A tissue? God bless you.

It doesn’t matter if you know this girl for years or if you’ve never exchanged a word. There’s a certain understanding between women that makes helping a stranger almost second nature. Sometimes all it takes is a “ girl do you have a…” to turn a complete stranger into your temporary best friend.

Then there’s a girl with the bag. Nearly every friend group has one. She’s a walking convenience store. She has everything from makeup to gum to tissues to chargers, absolute everything and anything you didn’t even know you needed it. She’s the person you turn to when you realize you forgot something and somehow she always comes through.

But here’s the thing: sometimes that girl is you.

There’s an art of packing a purse. It’s not about throwing in your wallet, keys and phone and heading out the door. It’s about anticipating a little inconvenience that might come your way and making sure you’re ready for them. You might not need extra lip palm today, but what if you do? You might not need a portable charger right now, but what about later? You might not have a runny nose, but someone else might.

In July 2026 PEOPLE article, “What’s In Our Bags? Take A Peek At Amazon Essentials Our Writers And Editors Never Leave Home Without,” offers great insights into this phenomenon. The publication asked their writers and editors to share the items they regularly carry. Over 23 per essentials are listed. The authors describe the look as “organized chaos” where everything has a place, even if that place happens to be somewhere at the bottom of your purse.

So why do we carry so much? Maybe some of it comes down to professional preference. But there’s something familiar about being the person who can reach in her bag and solve a small problem for herself or someone else. It’s comforting and knowing that you got it covered.

Then somewhere along the way the personal purse began to evolve. Enter the Mom Bag. If the overly prepared girl has everything she needs for herself, the mom bag seems to have everything everyone else needs. It’s no longer just a purse, it becomes a mobile supply closet.

This may be the ultimate example of being prepared for everyone but yourself. There’s the woman that is constantly thinking three steps ahead, often anticipating what everyone else might need before they even ask. But this expectation to always have something ready doesn’t necessarily end with motherhood.

In the workplace, classroom or other spaces where women have historically had to fight harder for recognition being prepared, can mean something completely different. It can mean, bringing knowledge, qualifications, research and accomplishments needed to establish that you belong.

There’s an interesting pattern in the way women are betrayed in some and television. Think about the female characters we celebrate for their intelligence, ambition, and professional accomplishments so many of them aren’t simply good at what they do. They’re geniuses, prodigies who are top of their class or women who accomplish what everyone else thought was impossible.

Enter Elle Woods. She doesn’t just graduate from law school. She becomes a student who cracks the case that no one could solve. Catherine Johnson (I know she is a real person) isn’t simply a mathematician, she needed complete mastery of her work in order to be allowed into the space where mediocre white male engineers were already trusted by default.

Why does a woman so often have to be extraordinary in order to be taken seriously? Why are female characters so frequently written, as having to prove their intelligence and demonstrate their worth before earning recognition that their male parts may receive more readily?

This isn’t just a Hollywood storyline. The lives of women like Marie Curie and Chien-Shiung Wu demonstrate how these expectations have played out in real scientific spaces. Their achievements were groundbreak, but their stories revealed the barriers women encounter in spaces where they are historically underrepresented.

In a way, women in film and throughout history carry their own version of an over stuffed bag. Sometimes they need to bring twice as much to be taken half as seriously.

The issue is not that women are too ambitious or they work too hard. It’s their ability to not always be accepted as they are. Women shouldn’t have to be the smartest person in the room or achieve something extraordinary just to establish that they belong there.

So perhaps the woman who’s carrying everything isn’t just prepared for a long day, she’s prepared for whatever might be asked of her. It’s the weight of expectations, the pressure to do more to prove that she belongs. But also it’s the weight of what is missing. The opportunities, the recognition and the respect that women have historically had to fight to receive.

Whether it’s the girl with everything in her purse or the woman who walks into a room knowing she has to prove herself, there is a common thread. Women have had to learn to come prepared, sometimes because they want to, and sometimes they have been given little choice.

While we can certainly celebrate the woman who has everything in our bag perhaps we should also ask why she’s expected to carry so much in the first place.

Because some things are simply too heavy to fit inside a purse.