This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Spring cleaning doesn’t just apply to dusting off old furniture. Spring cleaning can be clearing out any area or things you’re holding onto that you don’t really need. Yes, we’re talking about your closet.

Many people, like me, hold on to so many items of clothing, shoes, and accessories just because we swear we’ll need it for something. Just like that one hat you wore for a Halloween party 6 years ago… You’re never going to use it again, throw it out! That’s my biggest problem. I’ve created a real fear that I am going to need that one piece of clothing for something and I refuse to throw it out.

Whether it be the fear that you need it, it holds sentimental value, or worse, it doesn’t fit and you are adamant it will again, you need to evaluate if it’s actually useful to hold onto this item. This is going to take a while, and that’s okay, but try everything on. You don’t need to do it all at once, or even in the same day. Try it one article of clothing at a time.

Set a day and time that you’re free, and go through each section. One day, try on all your jeans, next day try on all of your shirts, repeat this action with your dresses, your work clothes, your athleisure, pajamas, even your socks.

Once you have a pile of clothes that don’t fit or just don’t look good anymore, please do yourself a favor. Bag them up and throw them out. Even better, donate them! There are donation bins everywhere, the best place to look will be in parking lots of stores or at your local parks.

Now that the only clothes in your possession actually fit your body, really go through everything and see what you like. Make three piles, Love, Like, Hate. If there’s anything in the hate pile, you already know what to do. Everything in the Love pile has to be something you really love. Ask yourself, do I wear this once a week? Once a month? Even once a year? Don’t keep anything you haven’t touched in over a year. If you haven’t reached for it all year, then you’re not going to the next.

When you’re going through your Like pile, ask yourself the same questions. Follow the same rules. If it hasn’t been touched in a year, it’s time to say goodbye…even if you swear you might need it.

Following all of these suggestions will maybe even cut your closet in half. Once you’re done with the clothes, don’t forget to start going through those shoes! Okay, maybe that’s too painful after what you just went through. Let’s try again next year.