The Love That Stays: Friends, Family & Me

Over time, I’ve come to realize love has always been near. Not romantically, but they’re right in front of me from friends, family, and even myself. The kind that shows up, laughs with you, goes through disagreements, and still stays.

Growing up, love has always been described as something you find. Something you wait for. Something that arrives when the timing is right. And while that is true, no one ever really talks about the love that’s already there, the love that doesn’t sweep you off your feet, but instead holds you steady.

It’s the people who have seen every part of you and never change their love for you.

Friends have loved me in the ways that felt effortless. FaceTime calls and hangouts where you can just sit in silence, late-night talks,

My family’s love has been constant, even when it’s imperfect. It’s loud, unconditional, and always there, reminding me where I come from and that I have a place that I belong, no matter how much I grow or change.

And somewhere between late nights, heartbreak, and on my journey of self-growth, I realized something I hold dearly: I’ve been learning how to love myself, too. Letting myself rest. Forgiving myself for not always knowing what I’m doing. Loving myself has meant choosing peace over proving something, and giving myself grace over constant self-criticism.

I never took the time to realize how much love grew in and around me. The love that stays doesn’t always look or feel so exciting. It doesn’t always make your heart race. Sometimes it looks like a friend sitting next to you in silence. A family member checking in “just because.” Or you choose yourself on a day when it would’ve been easier not to.

Love isn’t about the boy or girl who comes and goes, but about who shows up, stays present, and grows alongside us.

As Olivia Dean sang, “The more you look, the more you find. It’s all around you all the time.” And that’s a lesson we’re all meant to learn along the way, but it’s up to us to recognize it, not chase love, but to notice it.

So for now, I’ll be accepting the love around me and within me.