The Calm Before the Haul: How to Prep for Black Friday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the holiday season! Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the countdown to black friday has begun. The thrill of finding great deals fills the air as many people tend to dive into the frenzy unprepared. With the right strategy, you can skip the stress (and sometimes even the lines), avoid impulse spending, and walk away with some real savings. To really make the most of black Friday, it pays to start planning early, staying focused, and shopping with a strategy instead of stress.

The first step to a successful day of black friday shopping is to be organized during and ahead of time. I think a great way to go about this is to plan — think about some of the things you may want and the deals you want to take advantage of. Look to see if there are already deals online or stores announcing their black friday discounts. Also, check to see if the items are cheaper online or in person. Making a list is a great way to stay organized and ready to go, and you can always add more later on. Some stores like to silently raise prices of items before black friday, and most of the time it is very hard to notice it. Researching things like this can save you a lot of money and help you determine whether you are getting a deal or not. Signing up for newsletters from certain companies can also help you stay up to date on new discounts or items coming out. If you plan to go out for black friday, think of where you want to go and what times you want to go as well. Sometimes things will sell out really quickly in person, so if you want to snatch something up, maybe it’s best to plan an early start to your black friday shopping. If the specific item you want is popular, maybe it is best to start looking for it online instead of trying to buy it in person. Going out and planning with friends or family is also a great way to go about black Friday shopping! Not only is it fun to look for the best bargains with the company, but they can also help you look for the things you may want, and maybe even find different items for better prices as well.

While preparation is key, knowing where to focus your attention can make all the difference — and this year, several major retailers are already teasing impressive early deals. Amazon has announced that its Black Friday Week event will run from November 20 through December 1, promising “millions of deals” across nearly every category, from tech gadgets to home essentials. The online giant plans to roll out new offers every few hours, along with personalized recommendations for Prime members. This is great if you plan to do some at-home black friday shopping! Walmart has also revealed details about its multi-phase Black Friday Deals Events, starting as early as November 14. You can expect steep discounts on smart TVs, gaming consoles, Apple products, and hundreds of popular gifts priced under $20. Meanwhile, Target is extending its Black Friday Now promotions, allowing shoppers to snag doorbuster deals both in-store and online throughout November, with a price match guarantee through Christmas Eve. Over at Nordstrom Rack, the Clear the Rack sale is already live, offering up to 75% off clearance items, and Best Buy has begun its Early Black Friday deals on electronics, offering massive savings on laptops, headphones, and smart home devices. Even fashion and beauty brands like Ulta, Sephora, and H&M have jumped into the early-sale trend, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to get ahead of the rush. These are just some of the many black friday deals that are set (or have already begun) for black friday, and there are many more to come.

Black Friday doesn’t have to be stressful. With careful planning, smart research, and a little patience, you can navigate the chaos and turn it into something genuinely enjoyable. Think of it as your opportunity to stretch your budget, check off your gift list early, and treat yourself to a few well-earned finds — all without the panic. Whether you’re lining up outside a store or scrolling online from bed, remember that the calm before the haul is your secret weapon. By staying organized and intentional, you’ll walk away with great deals, less stress, and maybe even enough energy left to enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend.