Successful Spring: Tips to Set yourself Up for a Great Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

As a graduating senior, in my fourth and final spring semester, I have learned a thing or two over the years about tackling a semester. It can feel impossible to stay motivated through the January, February, and March stretch, but with these 8 tips, you can stay on your game even in this dreary weather.

Tip #1: Step out of your comfort zone

I know firsthand how scary this can be, but sometimes the risk is worth the reward. Take chances and do things you wouldn’t normally do! This can make all the difference and be a major confidence booster. Getting involved on campus can help you meet new friends or find new hobbies and interests.

Tip #2: Don’t be too hard on yourself

It is so easy to fall into the pattern of criticizing yourself or comparing yourself to others. In the long run, this is such a waste of time and isn’t doing you any good. Give yourself some grace! We are all young and still learning how to navigate this stage of life. It is a series of trial and error, just try your best!

Tip #3: Manage stress in a healthy way

Each semester comes with its dose of stress, that’s natural! However, it doesn’t have to take over everything. When things feel like they are starting to pile up, just take it one day at a time. It personally helps me to make a to-do list each day to stay on track. Do activities that calm you down whether that be a trip to the gym, reading your favorite book, or hanging out with friends.

Tip #4: Avoid Procrastination

Easier said than done- I know! I am possibly one of the worst procrastinators to exist- but it never does any good. Try making a schedule for assignments and tasks so you don’t get overwhelmed attempting to get everything done at the last minute.

Tip #5: Give yourself things to look forward to

Nothing keeps spirits high like having something to be excited about. It can be motivation to get you through the week. Whether it be grabbing dinner with friends, seeing a movie, or even a concert, try to sprinkle your semester with different fun events and activities!

Tip #6: Don’t be afraid to ask for help

It is totally normal to get overwhelmed at times, don’t hesitate to confide in those close to you. Simply talking out your frustrations or feelings can be so helpful. This college is made up of professors and mentors who want to see us succeed, reach out to them if needed.

Tip #7: Treat yourself

Treating yourself can be the ultimate mood booster. Something as simple as a coffee or a whole shopping spree- you deserve it! Sometimes it’s okay to impulsively buy that lip oil or new pair of shoes you’ve had your eye on.

Tip #8: Develop a routine that works for you

Having a consistent routine can be so beneficial mentally and physically. It may take some fine-tuning to find what works best for you, but once you do it can be a game changer.

Before we know it, that beautiful April and May weather will be here and the semester will be coming to a close. Until then, best of luck, and enjoy the little things!