Stop Overcomplicating Networking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently attended a networking gala in New York City, and surprisingly, it turned out to be more enlightening than intimidating. Networking is often perceived as stressful, especially for college students and young professionals entering the workforce. People tend to overthink every interaction when networking, and unfortunately, I am one of those people. As an introvert, I get nervous in situations like this because I overthink and overcomplicate the interaction. Going into the event, I had this unconscious expectation that every interaction had to be perfect and impressive. However, by the end of the night, I realized that networking does not have to be some daring feat. By creating attainable goals and pushing yourself to attend more events, you too can reframe your perspective on networking.

Perhaps the most helpful piece of advice I received at the event was to set a clear, realistic objective for the night. During a discussion with an adjunct professor at Baruch, the goal I set for myself was to receive business cards from at least five professionals. This type of goal-oriented mindset gave me direction and made the networking experience more purposeful, rather than overwhelming. With a goal like this, instead of feeling lost in a room full of people who seem to already know each other, you are actively working towards achieving something.

But you might be thinking, how do I know who to talk to? And what do I even say?

Both very valid questions that were also racing through my mind at the event. The first mental shift you have to make is abandoning the idea of finding the “right” person to talk to. Talk to everyone! This way, the more people you meet and discuss your interests with, the more likely you are to be introduced to professionals who work in your intended field. Even if it looks like everyone already knows each other or is deep in conversation, you’re allowed to jump in. Over time, this builds and expands your network.

This segues into the second question of what one even talks about. How do I approach someone and start a conversation out of thin air? One simple strategy is to join conversations happening around you. If you see a group of professionals talking, do not hesitate to approach and respectfully join the discussion. At networking events, professionals expect this approach and are welcoming to connections. Another strategy is to start with something small. For example, I approached one professional at the event by complimenting her necklace, which sparked a conversation about where she purchased it. Later, our conversation expanded to an exchange about her career as a pharmacist and about my career aspirations in the legal field. Though our fields were different, this was still a fruitful interaction as it helped me grow more comfortable in the networking space. In fact, some professionals joined our conversation, which led to my being introduced to professionals in my field. Networking often builds on these small, organic connections.

At the end of the gala, I did not end up receiving business cards from five different people. Even though I only collected three cards, those three were beneficial for me when applying to internships, two of which provided interviews.

Therefore, make it a point to attend networking events on campus. Remember that networking does not have to be about having a perfect first impression or about collecting the most business cards. Even small conversations can lead to meaningful outcomes, as long as you are willing to put yourself out there. With practice, what once felt intimidating becomes natural, and each conversation brings you one step closer to your goals.