Step-by-Step Guide to Voting in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Aristotle observed, people are political animals. This is to say that people are constantly involved in political conversations and decisions. Though we may not realize it, politics affects every aspect of our lives. From the roads we drive to the food available in our grocery stores. As the 2026 midterm elections approach, it is important for first time voters to have information on voter requirements and voting deadlines. This information may vary by state, and if you are a student attending college in a different state than where you are from, it can get confusing. However, with the right information and a little preparation, casting a ballot is quick and easy!

Your Vote Matters!

The 52nd Harvard Youth Poll reveals that many young American voters, aged 18-29 years old, lack confidence in the system and feel disconnected from party leadership. Just 12% of young voters expressed feeling motivated to vote during the upcoming elections. What we have here is an upcoming election cycle plagued by doubt and skepticism.

The most common argument young voters have against voting is that one vote does not matter. It is easy to believe that a single vote cannot make a difference in an election involving thousands of people. However, consider what would happen if hundreds of young voters all shared the same mindset. When people collectively decide that their voices do not matter, the result is lower participation and a political system that may not truly reflect the communities it represents. And to that I say, every vote and voice matters!

When to cast your ballot!

This year’s midterm elections are Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The midterm elections are important because it gives voters the chance to choose local representatives, which ultimately determines which party controls Congress. This year there are U.S. Senate races in 35 states and governor elections in 36 states. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election, as representatives are elected every two years.

Before going to the polls, voters must be registered to vote. Only U.S. citizens can vote in U.S. elections. To register to vote, you will need either a state issued ID such as a drivers license, and your social security number. First-time voters can visit the National Association of Secretaries of State’s “Can I Vote” website. Once on the website, users can navigate to the drop down menu and select the state in which they will register to vote. The website will then direct voters to official state election resources such as registration and polling locations.

For college students, an important decision to make is whether to vote in your home state or the state where you attend college. In many cases, eligible college students can choose to register using either their home address or their campus/off-campus residence. If you are already registered to vote using your home address, and will be unable to be there for Election Day, you can request a mail-in or absentee ballot. Just remember to register before the registration deadline of the state you are applying to vote in, and remember that you can only be registered to vote in one state.

Depending on your state, you have several options for how to cast your ballot. Voters can vote in person on Election Day by finding their assigned polling location. Another option is to vote early. Some states offer early voting, allowing you to cast your ballot before election day. If you are attending college away from home, you may be able to request a mail-in or absentee ballot to cast your vote without traveling to your home state.

As a last piece of advice, remember that a crucial aspect of voting is being an informed voter. Before Election Day, research the candidates running in your state and the issues on the ballot. It could be helpful to scan through the candidates’ policy platforms and review their positions on issues that matter to you.

Civic engagement through voting gives us a way to help determine who represents us and which policies shape our communities. We do not have to agree on every issue to recognize the importance of participating. A healthy and functioning democracy depends on people who are willing to stay informed and make their voices heard!