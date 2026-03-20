Spring Closet: What to Swap Out vs. What to Reel In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, the weather has been giving us a hint of spring in New Jersey and the New York City area. The sunset lasts longer, the days are warmer, and everything feels brighter, which usually means a wardrobe change is certainly needed. You don’t need to worry about how to stay warm in the cold anymore. Instead, you can think about spring clothes and what outfits you can finally wear this time of year. Here are some winter clothing items you should swap out of your closets this spring and replace with new pieces for your wardrobe

Coats → Light Jackets

Coats were vital for the winter, especially this year, when the cold was hard to bear. But this time around, it’s time to put the puffer jackets away and transition to lighter jackets. Some classic options include windbreakers and denim jackets, but trendier options this year consist of cargo jackets, military style jackets, and Napoleon jackets. Other pieces of spring clothing you can swap coats out for are cardigans and zip-up sweaters. Cardigans are very versatile and come in different colors, meaning you can style them in any way you want. Zip-up sweaters are good for spring as well because you can easily take them off when you’re feeling too hot, but they are also a versatile piece as they come in different fits, like cropped or oversized.

Boots → Flats

In New Jersey and NYC, it snows like crazy, so boots are certainly a necessity. Now that it’s warmer, though, there are many more shoe options you can dive into, such as flats! Tabi-style flats are popular these days, but you can also opt for Mary Jane styles or flats with a little bow detail that may suit your style better. Other options that are still considered flats in a way are the PUMA Speedcat Ballet shoes or the Adidas Mary Jane Samba shoe. These specific shoes are a hybrid of ballet flats and sneakers and will most likely rise in popularity now in spring.

Beanie → Caps

Beanies are great to keep your head warm during the winter, but in the spring, hats are more so to accessorize. Swap out your beanies for caps like baseball caps or trucker hats. Military caps are in style recently, as well as newsboy caps that have resurged from the 90s and 2000s. If you’re interested in the Y2K style, those cap options are perfect.

Gloves/Scarves → Accessories

Instead of scarves and gloves hugging your hands and neck, introduce more necklaces, bracelets, and rings this spring to add a touch of detail. Consider mixing metals to spice up your look or wearing a necklace stack in your choice of metal. Opt for simple and dainty jewelry or statement pieces based on your style or outfit. Bangles are nice to add as well to elevate your look, and bangles with colors can definitely fit the bright spring vibe. Although scarves are mainly worn in the colder months, you can still use scarves in the spring to make an outfit more interesting, like tying a scarf around your waist or wearing a skinny scarf traditionally, around your neck.

Hoodies → Longsleeves

New Jersey weather can really vary from day to day, so on some spring days, a hoodie can be suitable, but on other days, it can be unbearable. More suitable options include your typical long-sleeve shirt, graphic long-sleeve shirts, Henley tops, or an off-the-shoulder option. Henley tops are especially popular these days, so consider reeling in those types of tops in your closet this spring.

Sweaters → T-Shirts

This one is a no-brainer. It may be too hot for sweaters, especially as we move along towards peak spring, so bringing T-Shirts back into your wardrobe would be a great idea. Like long-sleeves, T-Shirts come in many different styles like off-the-shoulder tees, graphic tees, fitted tees, and oversized tees. Some details that are surging in fashion include lace detailing, buttons, and studs, so look out for tees that contain those details to wear this season.

Sweatpants/Warmpants → Jeans, Shorts, Skirts

Jeans are worn all year round, but in spring, they can really stand out in an outfit that isn’t too layered, like how outfits are in winter. Shorts are great when the weather is warmer, like longer, baggy jorts that have been in style for the past couple of years. Or maybe micro shorts that give a different vibe compared to the jorts, but still cute! A silk skirt is nice to add some femininity to outfits, especially those with lace detailing. Other skirts, like pleated, bubble, and plaid skirts, also give the same feminine look, just with a different style.

So, there are many clothing options you can reintroduce into your spring wardrobe, and there are many new, trendy clothing items you can also consider buying this spring. It is always good to experiment with what you already have and see the outfits you can make while also buying trendy clothes that you’re interested in. Now that winter’s over, you can put away the clothes that keep you warm and embrace spring clothing as you prepare for the weather and the upcoming spring and summer.