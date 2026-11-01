Spooky Alternatives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a simple woman. I see something scary, I act accordingly. Now, as a wimpy girl in the month of October, the list of activities may seem limited, but I am here to inform you that jumpscare-filled horror movies are not the only way to achieve a spooky vibe this fall.

I am by no means a horror movie fan, however, I do want to give credit where credit is due. There are definitely some ‘scary’ movies that I have enjoyed, some of those being Heart Eyes, which is fully a movie for February, but not the point, Send Help, because Rachel Mcadams is gorgeous, Twinless, and I don’t want to hear a single person tell me that this movie isn’t a horror movie because I watched it all the way through twice, and I am horrified.

But if you are like me and can’t handle too many scares, I would recommend you look into some mystery films, most importantly, the Knives Out franchise. I cannot talk enough about Daniel Craig’s southern accent. There is something about a group of quirky randoms trying to avoid murder charges that just makes me crave a KitKat and a well thought out costume. Another good ‘mystery’ is Do Revenge, which isn’t necessarily a mystery, but the plot twist is quite nice. Now, if the mysteries are not your style, there are some good animated movies that will surely make you feel like it’s fall. There isn’t a science to it, so just trust me. The Corpse Bride, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Book of Life and for my lovely roommate, The Box Trolls are all on my list. I think it’s safe to say that Tim Burton and Johnny Depp have a good grasp on what makes a girl excited for some apple cider.

Obviously, in a season such as this, we must pay tribute to those who came before us, those being the classic Halloween DCOM’s, which stands for Disney Channel Original Movie. When I was a young girl, I thought these movies were the peak of cinema, and now at my big girl age of 18, I would still say that these movies are still peak cinema. Invisible Sister is a movie that I have watched at least three times each season, because I truly love it. Both Twitches and Twitches 2 are ICONIC halloween movies that are perfect to put on while you study for exams. Zombies, although not explicitly Halloween, is a good option as well, especially given how good the music is.

Now, not everyone can stay indoors with a bowl of candy and watch movies, no matter how much you really really want to, so I suppose you will need some alternative activities from attending Fright Fest. One of the best parts about Halloween is the dressing up, so I say, dress up the whole month. Go to costume parties, throw costume parties, put some fun tights on and strut your stuff. If you are born in the month of October, your birthday celebration is legally obligated to have a costume dress code. I don’t make the rules, I simply follow them.

If you’re like me, you may also like partaking in some witchy activities like tarot card reading. I am by no means good at being a witch, but I definitely enjoy reading tarot cards with my roommate. For the most optimal experience, I’d recommend you light a candle or two, but if you live on campus, maybe you can get a tea light. The effect is the same, trust me. When I do tarot, I don’t typically do elaborate spreads, mostly just a three card spread that consists of past, present and future, or I will put on music and imagine that the character within the song is the subject of the reading and will connect dots between lyrics and card meanings. If you yourself don’t know how to do tarot, that is completely fine, I would actually get so excited if you wanted to get a semi decent reading done by none other than yours truly.