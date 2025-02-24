This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

I would like to preface this article by confirming that we have strange courses here at Montclair State. One day, I walked into my English class and was instantly transported back to second grade; not because of the seating arrangements, the “Months of the Year” chart, or even the multi-colored bins of art supplies. It’s because of the books that are being chosen for the curriculum.

Thanks to the atypical college classroom, I was reminded that children’s literature really did slap! Here are a few of my favorites, all written by women!

Pie by Sarah Weeks

Pie shows us the life of young Alice when her Aunt Polly, a pie master chef, passes away. Alice is left with Aunt Polly’s world-famous secret recipe for her fat cat. What stuck with me was when Alice and her mother shared a rare bonding moment near the end. To top it all off, there’s a pie recipe for each chapter!

Socks by Beverly Cleary

This one got a hold of me during my cat phase. I demanded justice for Socks after his owners neglected him in favor of their new baby. Thankfully, they come to love Socks again, and the novel ends with a touching image of a fur baby and a human baby falling asleep next to each other!

Freckle Juice by Judy Blue

It’s a weird one, but there’s no denying the prowess of Judy Blume! Freckle Juice hooks the reader with its unusual storyline and art style. Also, I need to commend little Lisa for making up a recipe for freckledom, outsmarting not one but TWO boys! GIRL. POWER.

Goddess Girls Series by Joan Holub & Suzanne Williams

My closest link to Greek mythology growing up was either this book series or Poptropica. Greek goddesses were meant to be tweens facing off against mean girls and boy troubles. Girl power!

Children’s literature is and always will be relatable to any generation. Do yourself a favor and check it these books as well as re-read your personal favorite stories as a child!