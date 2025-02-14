This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

February is a romantic time full of love and even heartbreak. If you want to escape into a different reality, tap into your favorite romance movies that’ll make you think true love exists or make you question if love is even real. Here are my favorite romance movies to binge this Valentine’s Day!

Someone Great (2019)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this movie gives the perfect look into how heartbreak can truly treat you; it is never as easy as it seems. The protagonist, Jenny Young, goes through every stage of grief in the relationship and shows how uncomfortable it is to become comfortable with change in your life. The themes of friendship, love, and finding who you truly are make this movie one of the most realistic breakup films.

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Rom-Coms are always a staple if you want some laughs. John Tucker Must Die follows a teenage heartthrob who is somehow dating a girl that matches every cliche in school. The girls band together to finally destroy the playboy and break his heart once and for all. If you and your girls are having a Galentine’s Day together, this movie is the perfect click-flick to dive into!

The Idea of You (2024)

Finding love with a boyband member is every girl’s dream, especially if you are a Wattpad girly. This movie follows a recently single mother who fell in love with a pop star. They are faced with problems in their relationship due to his fame but the biggest challenge of all is if love is truly worth losing it all. You can never go wrong with another romance loosely based on everyone’s favorite One Direction member, Harry Styles.

The Notebook (2004)

Would it even be Valentine’s Day if you didn’t watch the most iconic romance movie of the 2000s? The Notebook is the most beautifully complex love story, following a couple that grows old together while the husband tries to help his wife’s fading memories. With amazing performances by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, this movie will always be my go-to favorite romance to cry to.