Review: Carpenter Puts Her Sugar Talking to the Test in ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated album, Man’s Best Friend, dropped in late August. Her last album, “Short n’ Sweet”, had Carpenter’s cheeky lyrics and dance hits that shine through in her new project. The country twang mixed with 80s-influenced pop makes for a record full of surprises. Carpenter’s eighth studio album is full of hits talking about relationships not fitting her needs. With help from songs like “Sugar Talking”, Carpenter gives a how-to on how to treat a woman.

After an amazing year of music, “Espresso” fans were excited when Carpenter announced a brand new album only a few months after her last record. Carpenter partners with Grammy award-winning producer Jack Antonoff, who leans into the synth vibes on this album. The sultry pop mixes with an 80s style, taking inspiration from icons like ABBA. Man’s Best Friend makes for an exciting new sound in pop music right now.

Carpenter captures the feelings of heartbreak, self-reflection, and a little bit of fun. The music is a mirror of her own awful dating experiences and what she has learned from each one. We start the album off with her first single, “Manchild.” The song emphasizes the usual problems that come with men who are not capable of change. “I like my boys all incompetent,” pokes fun at the fact that Carpenter attracts the wrong kinds of men.

Her second single, “Tears,” mocks her ability to be impressed by the bare minimum. She takes the listeners on a step-by-step process of how to treat a woman to get her home. Complemented by a catchy dance beat, this song makes for a classic Carpenter hit. She sings, “Considering I have feelings, I’m lik,e why are my clothes still on?” emphasizing that understanding her emotions is the way to her heart.

In “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry,” Carpenter highlights her constant ability to toy with power dynamics in a relationship. She takes control by emotionally manipulating her partner to make sure they believe she is deep into the relationship. It is constantly a whirlwind of emotional pull, but her partner doesn’t know that. The true meaning is hidden beneath a melancholy beat that pulls at your heartstrings.

Carpenter’s cover for Man’s Best Friend has gotten a lot of backlash online, claiming it is stereotypical. The title refers to a common phrase to call a dog. On the album, Carpenter is on her knees next to a man pulling her hair. Many have called Carpenter out, saying that the album is slightly offensive to women. To many of her fans, they see the cover as taking back those stereotypes that have been engraved into women’s history. Carpenter’s brand is mixing sexual confidence with a little bit of sarcasm. Although the cover can be seen in a negative light, Carpenter’s campy lyrics help her concept come to life.

Man’s Best Friend takes listeners on a ride, enjoying Carpenter’s ability to welcome those sexual sides of women that most artists don’t. She creates a pop girl image for herself underneath that layer of womanhood. The album, Man’s Best Friend, is taking back that power while remembering to be witty & unforgettable.