PWHL Teams to Look Out For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting their third season as an official women’s professional hockey league, there are more teams, and especially more players to look out for. Here are some teams I think will be on everyone’s watch list this upcoming season.

Vancouver Goldeneyes

After getting the first overall pick, and drafting Olympic champion Caroline “KK” Harvey, they are on everyone’s watchlist. The Goldeneyes were a part of the league expansion alongside the Seattle Torrent. Although they did not make the playoffs last year, landing in 6th place, the future is looking pretty bright. Some players to look out for are Sarah Nurse, Izzy Darnell, Caroline Harvey, and Claire Thompson.

Boston Fleet

The Fleet are one of the original six teams of the PWHL, located in the state of the biggest fanbases ever. In 2023, former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, announced the captaincy of the now PWHL captain, Hilary Knight. That same year, they signed Megan Keller to a three year contract. And if that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because she scored the overtime goal for Team USA in the 2026 Milan Olympics to win the gold medal. Some other players to look out for are Aerin Frankel, and tenth overall in the 2026 draft, Grace Dwyer.

Montreal Victoire

After winning the Walter Cup, dethroining the Minnesota Frost’s 2 year streak, the Victorie is the team to talk about. Being led by the iconic Marie Philip Poulin, the Victoire are looking for their next Walter cup championship after beating the Ottawa Charge in a 3-1 series. They are a part of the original six teams that were announced in 2023. Their players to look out for are Laura Stacey, Abby Roque, and twelfth overall pick of the 2026 draft, Petra Nieminen.

PWHL San Jose

The Bay Area is very familiar with having their eyes on them during sports seasons, to the WNBA Finals bound Golden State Valkyries to the San Jose Sharks, who locked down and made star forward Macklin Celebrini their 11th full time captain. PWHL San Jose was a part of the recent expansion, making them the sixth announced expansion franchise, alongside PWHL Detroit, PWHL Hamilton, and PWHL Las Vegas. Some players to look out for are Olympic champion and fourth overall pick of the 2026 PWHL Draft, Laila Edwards, Olympic silver medalist Kristin O’Neill, and Tia Chan.

PWHL Detroit

HockeyTown has officially got a PWHL team. PWHL Detroit was a part of the recent expansion, alongside PWHL San Jose and PWHL Las Vegas. During the expansion draft, they were able to pick many well known players, like former Boston Fleet captain, Hilary Knight. Some players to look out for are Olympic champion Hannah Bilka, silver medalist Daryl Watts, and Sydney Bard.