Press Tour But Make It Fashion: How Zendaya is Owning the Month of April

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Zendaya’s press tour for her latest film, The Drama, is taking over the celebrity world. Known for her jaw-dropping red carpet moments, Zendaya is owning the month of April and curating each outfit to tell a story in itself. The iconic celebrity stylist, Law Roach, is the artist to thank behind every one of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actresses’ attire. Roach transforms her looks and blurs the lines between traditional red carpet gowns and intentional storytelling ones.

Beyond just looking stunning, Zendaya’s outfits on this press tour are telling deliberate narratives. Starting off at the A24 Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya strutted the carpet in a beautiful Viviene Westwood gown originally seen at the 2015 Oscars. Following the bridal theme, she is checking off the boxes with this “Something Old” dress while pairing it with an elegant bob and stunning jewels.

Just days later at the Paris premiere of The Drama, Zendaya gave us a bridal twist with a bold Louis Vuitton ensemble that screams timeless elegance. The long, backless white gown featured a flawless sheer black bow that trailed dramatically across the carpet, adding both contrast and movement. While the Los Angeles look leaned into nostalgia, this gown offers a more modern and editorial look, showing an evolution of the same theme.

Outside of the ongoing bridal theme, Zendaya added a touch of spring for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The sheer floral chiffon gown from Alexander McQueen was bringing spring energy to the month of March, already setting the tone for the release of her film in April. The subtle touch of blue within the gown can also represent the “touch of blue” aspect to the wedding theme we’ve been following through her outfits.

Regardless of the season, Zendaya’s style offers more than just wearing a gorgeous gown. Instead, she uses these opportunities to have fun and represent the film she is starring in. With her previous movie, Challengers, almost all of her outfits carried the theme of tennis around it. Who can forget her iconic custom-designed heels by Loewe, featuring tennis balls attached to her pin-thin heels. These moments go beyond fashion; they become cultural imprints that will stick with audiences past the film’s release.

As The Drama press tour continues, Zendaya reinforces her ability to turn every appearance into a memorable fashion moment. By merging captivating storytelling with high fashion, she elevates the purpose behind press tours beyond promoting a film. Instead, she makes an everlasting performance. One where fashion is not just worn, but communicated to the audience. With this level of influence, Zendaya is already on track to be remembered in the history of fashion for what it means to be truly forward-thinking.