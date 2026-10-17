North Jersey Spots to get your next Coffee or Matcha

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here in North Jersey, there are a ton of local spots to get your next drink. Whether you prefer coffee, matcha, or tea, these spots have some of the best things to offer and are only a short drive away from Montclair State University’s campus.

Carlos Bagel Shop

This place is so good! They have two locations, one in Hawthorne and now one in Carlstadt. They have many drinks to offer ranging from different coffees, matchas, and chais. They are Colombian owned so they have a lot of Colombian bakery items on the menu. As someone who’s Colombian herself, I love how extensive their menu is. They have monthly specials so they always have a drink and a food item that is added each month. They also have incredible bagels and other breakfast/lunch items. It can be a bit busy at the Hawthorne location specifically but it’s still a great place to wind down and enjoy some food with a cute drink next to it. Their prices can definitely get pricey when it comes more to their food but the drinks are pretty average prices depending on the size. My personal favorite items to get are the Coquito Chai and a Pandebono bacon egg and cheese. The Coquito Chai is so rich in flavor and sweet. The pandebono bacon egg and cheese is something I never thought of combining, but it makes the perfect mix. They’re also on different delivery apps as well so it’s super easy to try. I would totally recommend it to anyone in the area!

The Saucy Cup

So yummy! They have two locations, one in Wayne and one now in Elmwood Park. If you want a bigger space and more of a cafe feel then definitely come to the Elmwood Park location as the Wayne one is just pickup and no seating areas inside. This place has incredible coffees, matchas, and teas that are completely customizable depending on how you like your drink. Their menu also includes food items like breakfast items as well as lunch items that are also very good. Their menu also includes specials that they switch out once in a while and they’re all very good and creative. Their prices are pretty fair for the drinks and food in my opinion but can be a bit pricey if you get multiple items. My personal recommendations are any of their fun drinks like the caramelized banana latte, dulce de leche latte, or a strawberry matcha. If you don’t like your drinks sweet, they have more savory flavor drinks as well and you can customize them exactly how you’d like. For food, I can’t get enough of the “rise and shine” wrap.” Truly incredible and a great way to start your morning.

Mercado

Such a good cafe. Located in Montclair, it’s very close to campus and a great spot to get some work done in. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and have a lot of unique drink options. The drinks usually change with the seasons and there’s truly something for evergone here. It’s on a busy street in Montclair so you can come and do some shopping and get some drinks ans food here in one trip! The owners here are portuguese so they infuse some of those traditional items like pastel de natas and other flavors into their dishes which I really enjoy. Their breakfast sandwiches are so good and I would also recommend looking at their fall drinks and trying their banana bread latte or a brown sugar salted caramel cold brew from their standard menu!

The Fine Grind

This place is a good time for sure. They’re located in Little Falls and they host different events like open mic nights and also trivia nights. Their food and drinks are very good. They also have different specials that they switch on seasons and this place definitely gives fall comfort vibes. It reminds me of the feeling of a diner in a way because of its coziness. This is a great spot to go if you want to chill and have a good quick bite with some entertainment along the way!

Forum

This place has a lot of locations throughout New Jersey, but the closest one would be either Little Falls or Bloomfield. This place has organic coffee so it’s a bit healthier for those who want a healthier option. They have a lot of unique coffee flavors and syrups making any drink very customizable. They also have all of their milk options completely house made so this is definitely a good option if you want to get your caffeine in but also without too many sugars or dairy. This place is a coffee shop rather than a cafe so their food options are limited and mainy consist of pastries and grab and go options. I would recommend the french toast latte! It’s the perfect sweetness and it’s one of their staples.

There are a lot of good spots in this area to see depending on what vibe you’re looking for. Next time you’re wanting a good drink or a cafe to do some assignments in, go check out any of these places!