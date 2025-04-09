This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Finding new artists and underground music is the key to tapping into a new season of your life. With warm days approaching, it is time to expand your music horizons. From indie pop sounds to older classics, these recommendations will get you ready for the seasons to change.

“Bleed” by Malcolm Todd (feat. Omar Apollo)

I have recently discovered Malcolm Todd and I am obsessed. His music has this certain type of funk that I have been searching for;here is nothing better than finding new music in time for the summer.

Todd is putting out his self-titled album on April 4th. The two singles, “Chest Pain (I Love)” & “Bleed” have me so excited to hear the rest of this record.

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

An oldie but a goodie! This classic by Tom Petty holds a special place in my heart. There is no song that makes me feel the way this song does.

If you are into older music and don’t know this song, you should definitely tune in. The upbeat vibe of this song covers the feelings of nostalgia and captures heartbreak through the lyrics. It is the perfect song for an after the beach sunset drive.

“Niagara Falls” by The Weeknd

The Weeknd has been one of my favorite artists for a while. His voice and production on his songs are unmatched. This artist has a way of creating the feelings of heartbreak through his music. The main lyrics talk about how hard it is to let love in while being scared of the emotions it brings.

“Niagara Falls” has the perfect melody with a hint of old Drake vibes. This song has been on repeat since the latest album drop titled Hurry Up Tomorrow.

“Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL

There is nothing better than a song that makes me dance on the first listen. I was addicted to this song as soon as it started playing.

A pop song with sad lyrics covered by a happy melody has to be my favorite style of music. Role Model’s country influences throughout the album Kansas Anymore was such an interesting choice for the piece.

“Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter

This Short n’ Sweet deluxe song has been stuck in my head. Sabrina Carpenter’s take over of pop music has been so amazing. This song is filled with many hints of dirty undertones but Sabrina executes it subtly, and her mesmerizing voice makes it easier to do. Like Role Model, Sabrina has been influenced by country music and I am loving these vibes for my transition into the new season!

If your music taste is all over the place like mine, I hope you find some songs to add to your spring playlist. If you want to listen to my whole playlist, listen here! https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5quCUtPSvWGLo4mUOzFEN6?si=fJLYwkCdRWGQZ1XN2s73Ig