Navigating a New Year of College

A new year of college is upon us, and this can be a very vulnerable time for people. This is such a stressful time of year where you have to get used to a whole new schedule, study new material, and meet new people. Here are some tips on how to navigate all of the stresses that come with a new year of college.

1. Find a Study Method – Finding a study method that works for you early on in the year is such a good tool to succeed. Find where you study the best, is it’s in your dorm, is it in the library, or is it off campus somewhere. Once you find where you study best, you can then establish study times and create a study schedule from there.

2. Go to Office Hours – In my opinion, the best way to succeed academically is by going to your professor’s office hours. Your professors are there to help you, so after you look over the material you just learned, if you don’t understand anything, go talk to your professor about it. By going to their office hours, you have a chance to build an academic relationship with them, and that will help you in the future.

3. Use a Calendar or Planner to stay Organized – Writing down assignment and exam dates in either your calendar or your planner will help you stay organized. By writing it in a place that you look at often, it will become engraved in your brain that you have an assignment or an exam soon, so you will never fall behind in your classes.

4. Talk to your Classmates – This may seem obvious, but talk to your classmates, especially those in your major classes. Even by just introducing yourself and exchanging socials, you already know a familiar face. If both of you share the same major, there is a definite chance you will take a class together again, so it is good to form a connection in the beginning.

5. Get Involved Around Campus – Getting involved on campus may seem overwhelming because there are so many clubs and organizations out there, but even by going to one meeting, you are putting yourself out there to meet new people and potentially make new friends.

Whether you want to do better academically, stay more organized, or even get more involved around campus, I hope these tips can help you succeed in whatever you want to achieve this year!