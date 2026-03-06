My Top 10 Favorite TV Shows of All Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Are you in a rut trying to find a good new show? I know it can be really hard to find your next watch, trust me, I’ve been there way too many times. Today, you’re getting some great recommendations from someone who’s watched way too much TV.
- Revenge (2011): Amanda Clarke is seeking revenge on the wealthiest people of East Hampton, New York, for ruining her life as well as her father’s. It’s about betrayal, wealth, power, and vengeance. As a child, she lived and grew up there. After her father was wrongfully accused of a crime, he went to prison and was left to die there. As a grown woman, she fakes her identity, moves back to the same house she used to live in, and begins her plan of revenge. This show will have you glued to your screen day and night.
- One Tree Hill (2003): This show centers around the lives of Lucas and Nathan Scott, brothers with no connection to each other other than completely hating one another. When Lucas joins the High School basketball team, their lives begin to integrate. It’s a great High School drama that takes you into the lives of the teens of Tree Hill, following their relationships, familial drama, and eventually evolving friendships, as well as their adult lives in later seasons.
- The O.C. (2003): Ryan Atwood is new to Newport Beach, California, after being taken in by Sandy Cohen and his family. Originally from Chino, a less-than-great neighborhood, he adjusts to an entirely new way of living and creates great friendships. We follow his life as well as his new group of friends. You get teen relationships and heavy drama, scandals, the differences between a lower-class teen boy and high-class teens, and characters with vastly different personalities.
- Gossip Girl (2007): The high-class teens of the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City, are continuously being exposed by an anonymous blogger. Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf are the main girls, and Chuck Bass, Nate Archibald, and Dan Humphrey are the main boys. Dan Humphrey is the middle-class, looked-down-upon Brooklyn guy who craves to be a part of the wealthy students’ lives. You get a drama overload with this one, and it is amazing.
- Friends (1994): This show follows a tight-knit group of six close friends living in New York City as they navigate relationships, careers, and everyday life. It’s the kind of series you watch once and always go back to. Great jokes, amazing 90’s feel, and don’t even get me started on the fashion, it’s genuinely top tier. I think I’ve watched Friends over 20 times, and it’s 10 seasons long.
- The Vampire Diaries (2009): Elena Gilbert’s life completely changes when she meets two mysterious brothers. A couple of months after her parents passed away in an accident that she miraculously survived, life starts to get fictional… This group is constantly thrown into supernatural chaos. Between the drama of romantic and platonic relationships, fighting against evil forces, and trying to keep their grades up in school, The Vampire Diaries is truly perfection.
- Dawson’s Creek (1998): In the world of Capeside, it’s a whole will they won’t they dynamic for Dawson and Joey. The closest of friends who are figuring out their relationship as their beginning to start the dating portion of their teen years. We follow each character individually, with Dawson and Joey as the main two and Jen and Pacey as the other two. You get teen angst, teen drama, some making of short films, and a whole lot of drama in a small town.
- Shadowhunters (2016): Based on the books named The Mortal Instruments, and follows a teenage girl discovering she’s a part of a hidden world of soldier-like fighters named the Shadowhunters who protect humans from demons. This show includes magic and fantasy in the best way possible. I’d say it’s a really cool mix of Gossip Girl and the Vampire Diaries. It’s extremely appealing if you love a good magical fantasy with teen romance.
- Gilmore Girls (2000): This show follows the close relationship between mother and daughter, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. They go through life, love, and career ambitions in the small town of Stars Hollow. You get mother-daughter dynamics, friendships, family drama, and townspeople in everyone’s business.
- Desperate Housewives (2003): This show focuses on the lives of a group of women, Susan, Lynette, Bree, and Gabrielle, living on Wisteria Lane. After one of their friends passes away, she continues to narrate the lives of her living friends as they go through an insane amount of drama with their entire lives, with a bit of suspenseful mystery and psychos mixed in.