Love is in the Air – Gift Ideas For Any Kind of Man

As much as I love love, the struggle of finding a gift for a man is probably the hardest task I go through every year. As women, we love being sentimental, so Amazon isn’t much help when it just tells you to give your boyfriend a drill or socks that say he wants to be left alone cause he’s planning video games. But trust, ladies, men are surprisingly a lot simpler than we think. So based on your man’s interest, here are some of the ideas I think they’d want.

Video game fiend. Usually, the type to spend hours and hours on the game rather than eat, drink, or sleep. Yelling at a screen because it gives him “peace of mind,” and it’s his “favorite” game. Honestly, I don’t think I can ever understand the logic behind that. However, they can be quite easy to please.

Gaming accessories. Think of things like a new controller or headset. I promise you they’ve had that controller and headset since they got that console ten years ago. The mic probably barely works, and I can only imagine the grease and nastiness hidden in the crevices of that controller. Maybe get him tools to clean his things while you’re at it. A video game he’s been wanting. Most things are digitally downloaded, so you can get him a GameStop gift card or a Steam gift card. Pay attention to what he uses; this would make this process easier. Or if the game is something you can buy physically, that’s an option too. Gift cards are just easier if you’re not entirely sure what game he wants, and trust me, gamers are specific. Quality time. Sometimes gamers just want you to play with them instead of complaining that they’re always on their games. I know, shocker. Whether you know how to or not, it would light up his world if you took the time to play his favorite game with him. Wall decor. I’m not one to stereotype, but most of the time, that area he’s playing video games is never a vibe. There are things everywhere, and adding to make a cooler setup would do wonders.

Gym rat. This guy lives for the gym. He’s up at dawn or late at night. He’s got his headphones in, crushing weights, fighting to beat his PR. It helps a lot to give him gifts to support him as he aims to reach his gym goals. And what better way to lift his spirits as easily as he lifts those weights than to get:

Headphones. As I mentioned earlier, men are quite incapable of taking care of their things. Those headphones are holding on for dear life. This process also depends on what type of headphones he likes. I suggest over-the-head headphones because they won’t fall out as he’s lifting. But all are entitled to their own preference. Gym shirts. A little something to show off his muscles. Bonus points if you get one with your face on it or text that says he has a girlfriend so that muscle mommies at the gym will leave him alone. Water bottle. Some like plastic, some like metal, some like ones with motivational text on them. Either way, they need to stay hydrated. Especially if they’re gonna remind us to drink water 24/7. Better lead by example. Gym gear. This can include a gym bag, a rag because he’s sweating like an animal, a deadlift belt, etc. This can be a little more difficult if you don’t know what he does at the gym.

Music lover. As a lover of music myself, this is the main thing getting me through every single day. Music isn’t just background noise. It gives them something to relate to or just vibe with. Whether you understand it or not, that’s just his world. So give him something that will let him just bathe in his passion.

Vinyls or CDs of their favorite albums. I feel that when one has a favorite album, a downloaded version of it isn’t enough. You can have it on display for everyone to see. If there’s ever an apocalypse, you need that album on speed dial. So a physical version is recommended. Customized burned CD with music that reminds you of them. I think this is just such a cute, creative way to show you love someone. Like, wouldn’t you get butterflies if someone said, “I made this to show how you make me feel.” Immediate heartthrob. Concert tickets. What better way for a music lover to shout his favorite lyrics than to go to the concert of his favorite artist? Plus, it’s an experience you two can have together. You can add that to the scrapbook!

Athlete. These guys go through it. Practices, pushing themselves to the limit to win, are just constantly in motion. So whether he’s in the game or not, be sure to remind him you’re right there with him. His personal cheerleader through every win or loss.

Hoodies or jerseys of his favorite team or player. I don’t know what the obsession with wearing another man’s name does to a person, but it makes them happy. Collectible cards. This is literally the same vibe as the previous one, but in a different font. Performance socks. I think it’s cute for them to think of you as them getting ready for a game, so having some sort of memento is adorable. Doesn’t have to be socks, but you get the idea. Take me out to the ball game. Literally. Just take him to a game. With a little hard work, I promise they’re affordable, and he’ll love you forever for letting him watch the man who always inspired him growing up.

Nerdy cutie. Just a grown-up kid. He’s still got a love for those cool superheroes and is constantly trying to convince you he’s Batman or Spiderman. You just have to let him nerd out. He sees himself in all those characters, and the dedication is truly inspirational. So let your nerd…be a nerd.

Figurines of their favorite show. Personally, my boyfriend loves anime and marvel so he has an entire collection of different characters. Organizer. So they can display it and not just have a jumbled mess of “toys.” Comics/books. Personally, I think it’s adorable when men nerd out about certain things, so this would be cute to get. You can even read it first and leave little notes of your thoughts while reading it. Or just a little note on the back of the cover.

Car crazy. I’m just going to let you know now: no, he does not love you more than his car. That machine of beauty is the true love of his life. And yes, he will think he’s Dom Toretto every time he’s on the road. There’s no helping it. That feeling of adrenaline, there’s nothing comparable. So just let him soar in his pride and joy of a vehicle.

Car care kits. I promise you, he’s not only holding the door open as a gentleman. He’s just tired of seeing fingerprints on his window. So get him all the tools he needs to make that car shine every time he drives. Custom key chains. A little reminder of you, and also to maybe slow down every once in a while. Driving gadgets. If he’s going to spend all the time driving around aimlessly and practicing donuts in empty parking lots, might as well make it a vibe. I personally recommend LED car lights. Those just make it look super cool at night.

Mr. I-don’t-want-anything. At first glance, this boy is the hardest to find a gift for because he gives you nothing to go off of. But trust, even if he doesn’t want something, there’s 100% something he needs.

Socks/underwear: Men, for some reason, don’t think to buy something they need, and I promise you that half of their favorite socks have holes in them. So buy good quality socks, basic undershirts, or boxers, and that man will be head-over-heels for you. Cologne: This one may be a little tricky if you aren’t sure what type of scents he’s into. However, most colognes smell very similar, so pick one you like, and it’ll be his signature scent. Plus, every time he smells it, he’ll think of you! Jewelry: I don’t think I’ve met a man who was disappointed in receiving some type of chain. Every guy believes he’s a lot tougher than he actually is, so might as well help him look like it. Wallet: I’m a firm believer that a man has never bought his own wallet before. They get one from their grandparents and have that same one for twelve years. And it doesn’t look pretty. It’s torn, has holes, a broken flap or zipper, and it’s ridiculous. So protect that boy’s money by getting him a new wallet that he’ll use for the next twelve years.

Regardless of what you decide to get him, the thought and effort are going to shine through. And as tough as boys think they are, they’re really just big babies. Tell him you’re proud of him, give him a tight hug, and reach that inner child that they rarely show. Men are surprisingly simple creatures. I literally got my boyfriend swords once, and I’ve never seen him that excited before. Not even for me. So trust you don’t need to stress yourselves out! Hope this helps!