Know Your Rights: Things To Know In Case You Encounter ICE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

As raids start throughout the United States, it is important to know what your rights are in case you, a friend, a family member, or a loved one are stopped by ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to the ACLU, there are 41 million immigrants in the United States. This can be your classmate, your bestie, or even your professor.

Whether you or someone you know gets stopped in your workplace, on the street, or at home, your rights do not change! Below is a list of things you can look out for and must know from reputable sources like the ACLU, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, and the National Immigration Law Center.

You Have The Right To Remain Silent

This isn’t just a commonly heard phrase on your favorite cop show; it is your right! You do not have to give the police or ICE any information if you do not feel comfortable, including but not limited to:

Your name

Your date of birth

Your address

Your legal status

It is important to say that out loud if you are taken to court. You can simply say, “I have the right to remain silent.”

You Have The Right To Legal Representation

The ACLU says that rights to a lawyer differ slightly, depending on who you are detained by.

If you are arrested by the police, you have the right to a government-appointed lawyer. If you are arrested by ICE, the government does not have to provide a lawyer to represent you. However, you can ask for a list of free or low-cost lawyers. You can read more about this in the ACLU’s “What to do if you are arrested or detained” section.

You Do Not Have To Open The Door To ICE

You do not have to open your door if ICE knocks. Ask them to show a warrant by sliding it under the door or holding it up by a window. Make sure they have the correct name and address on it, and take pictures of every document shown. If the warrant is not for you or has no information, you do not have to open the door. You can read more about this on the ILRC’s Family Preparedness Plan.

If ICE Shows Up At Your Workplace, Remain Calm

Though this may cause feelings of panic, it is best to remain calm. According to the National Immigration Law Center, trying to run away or hide raises suspicion.

You can read more about this here.

Always Remember You Have Rights.

Though we live in dark times right now, it is so important to remember that we live in a democracy and a country founded by immigrants. You have a right to be in this country, no matter how you got here.

If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or lost, many clubs on campus will accept you with open arms; the Latin American Student Organization, the Dominican Student Organization, the Haitian Student Organization, and the Black Student Union are one of many that will empower you with their sense of community.