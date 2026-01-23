Knives Out Trilogy Film Review: Is Glass Onion Really The Worst?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a lifelong mystery fan, I’ve always loved a good twist! From mystery to thriller, detective stories are my absolute favorite. From Sherlock to Kindaichi, I’ve always enjoyed being able to catch the murderer/thief/arsonist/unnamed intruder in the end through the eyes of my favorite characters. The Knives Out franchise recently got another installment: Wake Up Dead Man. After its release date in theatres and on Netflix, it suddenly occurred to me that I hadn’t seen any of the films! These old-fashioned whodunit mystery films all featured the aloof Benoit Blanc, a famous detective who lets his desire for a good case lead him all over the globe. Much like White Lotus or I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, each installment of the Knives Out franchise features a star-studded cast of recognisable actors from the modern millennia cast as suspects in a ‘whodunnit’ style murder mystery. Here are my spoiler-free reviews of all three movies released so far! Are these films actor jury duty, or should I be counting down the days until Knives Out 4: Europe’s Most Wanted?

Knives Out

What many consider to be the ‘diamond of the season’ and the start of it all, the first Knives Out film stars the titular Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) investigating the untimely death of the publishing tycoon Harlan Thrombey among a gaggle of his extended family as they swarm and attempt to pinch off his wealth. Blanc enlists Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas), Harlan’s nurse, to be his right-hand woman, aiding him in the investigation after he discovers a unique ability of hers that could blow the case sky high. Knives Out carries themes of infidelity, generational wealth, classism, and even some references to race and immigration, and what it means to truly ‘inherit’ wealth. The character performances from Chris Evans and Toni Collette are excellent, and they provide the perfect motivations that leave audiences suspecting their every move.

Knives Out: Glass Onion

Widely considered as the ‘weakest’ of the series so far, Glass Onion is all about the spectacle. Compared to the first film, there’s more of everything – more lights, more budget, more sound, and more celebrities in this Clue-like story. Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline star in this creative exploration of how far people will go to maintain status, gain wealth, and kiss up to that one friend who’s footing the bill. I found I enjoyed this one the most purely for how grand everything felt. Every Knives Out film feels like a different Clue set we’re watching play out in real time. Benoit Blanc gets invited by a massively rich tech billionaire, Miles Bron, to an uncharted Greek island and endeavors to stop a dangerous plot from taking place. Compared to the first film, which explores more about family ties, Glass Onion tests if blood really is thicker than water. How far do the bounds of friendship stretch when there are millions of dollars at play?

Wake Up Dead Man! A Knives Out Mystery

The latest addition to the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man came out in November of last year (a stunning birthday present for yours truly) and made over 1.6 million domestically in the box office from its limited on-screen release. Though this may seem low, it was a good launching pad for the Netflix release that soon followed. Benoit Blanc travels to a town in upstate New York to investigate the murder of its beloved priest alongside a junior priest with a dark past. Other than Josh O’Connor in his clerical collar, this film had a lot I wanted to chew on. Gone are the commentaries on the lives of the rich and family ties, now replaced with a starkly dark discussion on religion and paternity as a whole. The film even goes a staggering 45 minutes without Benoit Blanc making an appearance, letting Josh O’Connor’s character completely take over the narrative in a way that is unique to this installment. Though this film did drag for a bit too long (it’s the longest in the series so far), I believe that the added runtime aided in the further characterization of Father Jefferson Wicks and the corruption in his beloved “flock.”

Final Thoughts

The Knives Out franchise is a new supreme by the likes of writer Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman, attempting to bring back the original chaos of a good old-fashioned murder mystery. All of your favorite genre tropes are back and better than ever, and exist to help create the most interesting mystery possible. The titular character, Benoit Blanc, is charming and compelling, but does not completely absorb all aspects of the story. Blanc might be the protagonist, but he’s far from the most important character in each film. Johnson and Bergman understand the importance of your main character taking a backseat and allowing others to shine. All in all, the Knives Out films are some of my favorite detective films to date! As for who I’d cast in any future iterations, I’d love to see Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Jayme Lawson! The Sinners cast is excellent, and the chemistry between Stan and Mackie would for sure elevate any kind of murder mystery, whether they are on the same side or not.