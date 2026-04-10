Internship Panic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As summer begins to creep up on us, so does the need to check our emails every five minutes to see if those internships have gotten back to us. Finding an internship in the first place can be extremely difficult, then you must perfect your resume to a t, securely apply to the internship, and then finally prepare for an interview. In my opinion, the most stressful part of all is perfecting your resume and actually interviewing. Montclair has a great staff in the Career Services department if you ever need any help with your resume.

This year, I finally heard back from an application I sent out and got an interview. I went through the entire process and am now in a waiting period. It was probably one of the most nerve-racking experiences I’ve been through. It was all virtual through a website. You log on, they explain the process, and provide a prerecorded video, then you are given 15 seconds to think about it, and repeat this for a couple of questions. With the first one, I had a complete freak-out session. Heart beating a million times a minute, pacing around my room. I stopped, gathered myself as well as my thoughts, and continued. The anxiety has gotten very real waiting for a response, but I’m staying positive because that’s all you can do in these kinds of situations.

As a junior currently branching out into the film industry, I’ve learned how important having connections is. They are almost necessary. Thankfully, I decided to reach out to those who have helped tremendously. Talking to professors, going to those career fairs, genuinely do give you a great opportunity to network and find the needed connections. Putting yourself out there can lead to unexpected blessings. Use the resources provided to you; they are your best guidance, and that is the best advice I can give anyone.

If you are in a similar situation, just do everything you can to stay calm. It’s easy to feel as though you are behind in your career, but trust me, you’re not. You’re not failing at life; you’re not doing badly. You are just getting started, you’re young, there is so much time left, and everything will come when it is meant to.

Trust that.