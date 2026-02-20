Hulu’s Tell Me Lies Will Ruin Your Life (In The Best Way Possible)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you heard of Tell Me Lies? If not, let’s get you acquainted to see if it’s possibly your next binge. It’s one of the more dramatic and chaotic additions to Hulu’s original series section of their platform. A group of college students with the most toxic personalities you could think of. Tell Me Lies takes you into Baird College, a beautiful campus that breeds you into one of the worst people possible. What makes the show stand out isn’t just the chaos itself, but how realistically it portrays drama, toxic love, and traumatic circumstances and their long-term damage. There’s a full group of 6 friends we get to see go through the ups and downs of college life, emphasizing drastically. Let’s start with our centered character, Lucy. She starts as a sweet young freshman in season one, excited to be away from home and make new friends at college. Then comes along Stephen. He courts her, shows interest, portrays himself as such a nice and charming guy. Until, unfortunately, he isn’t. He’s one of the most toxic and evil people she’ll probably ever meet. Evan, Bree, Pippa, and Wrigley are a lot more normal than the pair, but don’t get it twisted. They are twisted as well. From dramatized arguments between friends, cheating on partners, murder mysteries, and frat parties, the entire group goes through it all in only 3 seasons.

The main couple, Stephen and Lucy, are toxic and messy to say the least. He makes her life hell, and in return, she attempts to do the same and a lot of the time succeeds. He brings out a part of her that only seeks revenge and love at the same time. She craves a good and healthy bond with him, but unfortunately, that realistically lasts an episode and a half at most. He is a manipulator, a liar, and the worst kind of human being, and he genuinely messes with poor Lucy’s head. The girls’ relationships are messy as well. Now, of course, not in the same way whatsoever, but still not healthy. There are numerous depictions of heartwarming girlhood throughout the entire series, as Pippa, Bree, and Lucy are always there for each other and show such great love. Although it isn’t always like that. For the guys Evan, Wrigley, and Stephen, it’s almost the same. The huge difference is that it’s like they’re close guy friends with a secret hatred for one another.

From Season 2 to Season 3, all the fans wanted were all of the plot holes, well-filled to the brim. TikTok spurred with conspiracy theories about who called Bree at the end of season 2, as she’s getting ready for her wedding in the time jump to 2015. Yes, there’s a six-year time jump to the group getting back together again for Bree’s wedding, and if you haven’t seen the show, I won’t name drop to whom, but it’s a very interesting wedding. As season 3 came to a close this week, the real question is, did it really satisfy the fans? As of now, I’ll be honest. It’s pretty split down the middle. For me personally, as an avid watcher from the season 2 release, I feel that the ending was a beautiful closing of a chapter. Others feel that the small holes that remained needed to be filled, but realistically, it made you laugh, and a lot of people got what they wanted for the core 6, so the only plot line that could’ve made it better was if Stephen ended up in a jail cell or something. With all of the hype from social media, I do believe that fans expected more, but nonetheless, I feel it was great.

If you’ve ever texted your friends “I hate him” and went back anyway, this show may hit a little tiny bit close to home. We’ve all had a type of Stephen in our lives. All in all, if you love a show that’ll keep you on your toes and be widely entertaining for hours on end, I believe this show is for you. Toxicity is addicting, truthfully and unfortunately, makes for good TV. If you’re looking for a lighthearted college drama, this may not be your pick, but I’ve recommended it to anyone who’ll listen to me for about a year now, so maybe a turn of events is in your future.