How to Turn Montclair into Your Home for the New Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester begins, it is so easy to become overwhelmed with schoolwork. Whether you are lugging your backpack across campus from your dorm or sprinting from the parking lot, Montclair is where you’ll be spending a lot of your time this year. So why not make it feel like home?

Lucky for you, Montclair (both the campus and the charming town it’s named after) offers a wide range of activities for resident and commuter students alike to enjoy and feel connected to the Montclair community. Here’s how to make Montclair yours — whether you’re flying solo or dragging the group chat along for the ride!

Stretch it Out at the Rec Center

The Rec Center provides a variety of fun group workout classes for those wanting to move, stretch, and try something new. Whether you go with a friend or by yourself, it’s a great way to move your body and clear your mind. The Rec Center offers classes like yoga, cycling, and pilates. And here’s the best part: all classes are free! Just sign up for the classes beforehand through Engage and enjoy your free self-care day.

These classes are also a great way to meet new people because nothing bonds you like shared post-squats pain!!

Explore Downtown Montclair: Because You Deserve More than Dining Hall Pizza

Hop on a shuttle or carpool with your friends and hit up downtown Montclair. Only a 10-minute drive from campus, downtown has a great food scene and serious main-character energy. From ramen to retro diners to vegan pastries, there are many food options to choose from. I recommend getting a handmade pasta at Leone’s and then getting some homemade ice cream from the famous Applegate Farm! If it’s too cold for ice cream, try signature coffees from any of the cute coffee shops in town. Downtown Montclair is also filled with great boutiques, thrift stores, and antique bookstores like Montclair Book Center. Solo or squad-style, a day wandering in downtown Montclair should be on your to-do list.

Show Your Red Hawk Pride!

You don’t need to be an athlete to get in on the action. Montclair’s sporting events are fun, energetic, and a great excuse for you to yell in public (appropriately). There really is nothing quite like cheering with a bunch of your peers to make you feel like part of a community. Even if you don’t know the rules, yelling “Let’s Go Red Hawks!” is always on brand. So attend a soccer, football, or basketball game and represent your school colors!

Whether you’re living on campus, commuting, or somewhere in between, remember that Montclair is not only a place where you study. It is where you live and spend the majority of your time. Remember, it’s the little things that make a place feel like home. As a commuter student, especially, it is so tempting to want to leave quickly after classes to beat the Car Parc traffic and get home. But don’t ghost the campus! Stay late once a week, hit up a movie night, or just vibe in the student center (plus there is less traffic the later you leave!)