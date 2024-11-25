How To Realistically Survive Your First Day At The Gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

If this is the year you finally want to become a gym girlie, here’s how to beat the first-day jitters. Coming from someone who just beat them, because we all know life is not a #gymday TikTok. Going to the gym can be anxiety-inducing and it might be awkward to bring up to your friends who are already certified gym girlies; use this article as an example that you are not alone!

Bring Headphones

This is a non-negotiable. Montclair State’s gym does have music and televisions on constantly, but who actually wants to listen to the same top 100 hits and newscasts? (And this is coming from a journalism major!) Gaining the courage to hop on the treadmill is stressful enough without hearing about whatever Donald Trump is up to. Bringing a pair of headphones is a must, try to bring ones that don’t have a long cord or are wireless to avoid getting tangled.

Now you can choose whatever music or TV show you want. Try to pick something upbeat, like a good Beyonce playlist or an extra-funny episode of The Nanny. You can also try matching your songs to the intensity of your workout: if you’re taking a stroll on the treadmill, you can pick a song like “Juna” by Clairo or put on a podcast like “Call Her Daddy.” If the stroll turns into a full-on marathon, then you can play anything from Charli XCX. A good rule of thumb is if you can dance to it, you can definitely run to it!

Wear Whatever Is Comfortable

Seriously. No one is paying attention to whether your outfit is from Lulu Lemon or Target. Wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and ready to break a sweat, no matter what that looks like. Remember: no one looks like the GymShark ambassadors on your feed in real life!

Don’t Be Afraid To Ask Questions

You might read this and think: “Are you kidding me?” While it seems even scarier than stepping out of the locker room for the first time, this can actually make you feel better! There are lots of people who are more experienced who are willing to help or it might be their first time as well and you can figure it out together. Just be sure to come up to someone who’s not wearing headphones or mid-workout.

Montclair State’s Rec Center also has a team of personal trainers and staff all around the gym floors. They are students who are passionate about the gym and helping others on their gym journey, so you are not bothering them! Everyone has had a first day at the gym and they remember how lost or confused they might have felt too. The only way you’ll learn is by asking!

You can also become a journalism major so you get over the fear of talking to strangers, but just saying “excuse me” at the gym is a lot quicker.

Make Sure You Are Doing This For You!

There are many reasons why someone might want to start going to the gym but at the end of the day, make sure you are doing this for you. You’re the one who has to live in your body–not a partner, a friend, or a family member. The gym is meant to make you feel better: more confident, more productive, more attractive, but if it doesn’t, that’s okay too! You’re 100% allowed to walk out and try again some other time when your mental health is better too.