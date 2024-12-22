This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

The holidays are for spreading cheer, cooking good food, and celebrating with loved ones. Having a girl’s holiday night is essential during the season. Catching up with your closest friends before going home for the holidays is the best way to kick off the holidays. The best way to celebrate with your friends this year is to host a White Elephant party. White Elephant is similar to Secret Santa, where you buy a present to bring to the group party. The catch with this activity is that you can choose whatever presents you want. This also means you can steal other people’s gifts so they have to pick a new gift. Here are some tips on hosting a white elephant party for the girls this holiday.

A Reasonable Budget For Gifts

If you’re in college like me, you understand the struggle of dealing with tuition, groceries, gas, and buying gifts for the holidays. The best way to have a gift party for your galidays is to set a specific budget for how much everyone should spend on gifts. Everyone has different financial situations so this way, it’ll be fair to everyone. Do not show up with just a gift card. It’s cheating and not creative or thoughtful.

Snack Table

Something every party needs is a good snack selection. My personal favorite is building a charcuterie board full of meats, cheeses, crackers, etc. There are so many creative ways to make one, Pinterest is your best inspiration on how to make a festive board. If you don’t want to do that, a great alternative would be chips and dips, baked goods like cookies, or simply order takeout like pizza.

Themed Drinks

Themed drinks are a cute, creative way to keep the festive aesthetic going throughout the night. Give your drink or cocktail a Christmas-themed name, a pretty garnish, and a holiday twist.

A Festive Activity

Whether you’re watching a holiday movie, having a game night, or a holiday makeover, adding an activity during the night is a great way to keep the cheerful, festive mood.

The holidays are full of laughs, giving back, and stealing your bestie’s gifts. White Elephant is the naughty version of Secret Santa that every friend group should be participating in this holiday season. Be sure to celebrate with all your loved ones to end the year off right! Happy holidays!