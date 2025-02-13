This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, but I’m here to discuss its amazing counterpart: Galentine’s Day. Galentine’s Day is an unofficial holiday focused on celebrating love and friendship among women. Whether you’re in a romantic relationship or not, Galentine’s Day is a fun way to celebrate the amazing people and friendships you have in your life. Here are some ideas on how to create the perfect Galentine’s Day!

Plan a Brunch

A fun way to celebrate Galentine’s Day is by planning a brunch with your friends! One way you can make the brunch more fun and collaborative is by making it potluck-style, where everyone who comes brings a dish to share.

Movie Marathon

A simple yet entertaining way to celebrate with your friends is by having a movie marathon. Invite your friends over for a movie night that is filled with popcorn, laughter, and good movies. You could pick a series to watch or you could just watch some fun rom-coms; either way, this will be another fun way to spend time with your friends.

Spa Night

Everyone needs a night to relax and destress from whatever they have going on, so what better way to do that than to have a spa day?

To keep this inexpensive and manageable, you could paint each other’s nails, do face masks, and just talk. If you want to make this a more formal thing, you could get silk robes for everyone, make your own face masks, do each other’s hair, or anything else that you can think of to pamper one another. Either way, you will end the night feeling relaxed and surrounded by good company.

Crafting

Painting, embroidering/crocheting gifts, or even making your own Valentine’s Day cards is a great activity you can do to bond. With endless inspirational pictures on Pinterest or Instagram, you have plenty of options, so put on some music or a good movie and get to crafting with your friends!

Exchanging Gifts

One of the most nostalgic things about Valentine’s Day is the candy and card exchange you would do in school. There is no better way to replicate this than to have a gift exchange with your friends. Candy, stuffed animals, or even Valentine’s Day-themed clothes are a great way to show your love and appreciation for your friends.

There is no perfect way to spend time with your girls, but planning time to spend and celebrate your friendship with them will strengthen your friendship and create lasting memories. However you choose to spend your Galentine’s Day, I hope it is filled with love and friendship!