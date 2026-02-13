How I’m Romanticizing My Spring Semester (Without Burning Out)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the start of every semester, I always tell myself that this will be the one where I get everything together. I’ll stay on top of my work, wake up early, be more productive, and still somehow have time for myself.

But a few weeks in, that pressure usually becomes overwhelming.

This spring, I’m doing things differently. Instead of trying to become a ‘’new’’ version of myself, I’m focusing on a balance. I want to do better academically, mentally, and emotionally, without burning out.

Letting Go of Unrealistic Expectations

At the beginning of the semester, it’s easy to feel like you need to change everything all at once. New routines, better habits, and constant motivation. While wanting to improve is good, putting too much pressure on yourself can be very exhausting.

This semester, I’m reminding myself that I don’t need to be perfect to be doing well.

Google Calendar is My Best Friend

Google Calendar is my best friend this semester. I use it to keep track of my classes, assignments, and deadlines so I don’t feel so overwhelmed trying to remember everything.

Whether it’s Google Calendar or a physical planner, having to plan and schedule my days has made a big difference. Writing things down and seeing them organized helps me manage my time better and feel less stressed.

Planning doesn’t mean packing my schedule with a bunch of tasks. For me, it means creating a routine that allows space for breaks, rest, and taking care of my mental health. Having a clear plan helps me stay on track while still giving myself grace when I need to take a break and slow down.

Making my Mental Health a Priority!!!

Along with staying organized, I’m focusing on my mental health more than ever. When I feel overwhelmed or tired, I let myself slow down and take a break. Resting and checking in with myself helps me prevent burnout.

I’m learning that taking care of my mental health is just as important as staying on top of my classwork.

Finding Joy in Small Campus Moments

This spring, I’m learning to slow down and enjoy the small moments on campus. During study time, I like to listen to music that helps me focus and relax. It makes studying feel less stressful and more enjoyable.

I’m also being more intentional about taking care of myself, even with a busy schedule. Whether that means sitting in the dining hall listening to music or just a quiet moment alone, these small breaks help me reset.

I’m also trying to attend campus events and meet new people. Stepping out of my comfort zone and being more involved helps me feel more connected to my campus experience.

Romanticizing my semester means appreciating these small moments instead of always rushing through the day.

Redefining What a Good Semester Means

A good semester doesn’t mean having everything figured out or being productive every day. For me, it means finding balance and learning what I need to feel my best.

If I can stay organized, take care of my mental health, and still enjoy the small moments on campus, that is a successful semester in my eyes. I’m still learning that it’s okay to take breaks, adjust my routine, and give myself some grace when things don’t go to plan.

This spring, I’m choosing me and choosing balance over burnout and redefining success in a way that feels healthy and realistic to me.