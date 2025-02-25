How College Girls Stay Cute and Warm: The Most Stylish and Affordable Winter Boots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Winter on campus can be brutal. Icy sidewalks, harsh winds, and spending money on reliable winter gear while buying textbooks are enough to stress anyone out. For those of us in college, affordable prices are a must, although we still want to look cute while shopping on a budget. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable options for winter boots this season.

Shopping online is easy, but going in person might be the best way to get your boots. Even though we are on a budget, we still need to consider the best qualities in a winter boot. Therefore, looking at options in person is the best way to do this!

Boots have to be warm, waterproof, comfortable, and stylish. Affordable to one person may not even be an option for another, so for this article, we’ll be focusing on winter boots under 50 dollars.

Time and Tru Women’s Platform Mini Cozy Boots $9.98 by WALMART

These are boots from Walmart, don’t be afraid of buying shoes from “grocery” stores! They have a great selection of footwear, from sandals to slippers to sneakers, and of course, winter boots.

These olive boots (that also come in a tan color) retail for $24.98 in-store, but only $9.98 when purchased online. You can always try them on in the store to get a better feel of the boots, but order online for a better deal.

Comfort isn’t an issue when wearing these boots with the pull-on style and faux fur trim and lining.

Genuine Suede Ankle Snow Boots for Women by CUSHIONAIRE

Amazon is a lifesaver for all types of items, so shopping for winter boots is a walk in the park. These genuine suede boots come in multiple different colors and are currently being sold for $39.95 online.

Made with premium suede material, water-resistant technology, and faux fur lining, these boots are a perfect fit for winter on campus this semester.

They also have a similar look to a very popular, and expensive boot. Don’t be afraid of a dupe ladies!

Women’s Nelsa Round Toe Casual Lug Sole Booties by CALVIN KLEIN

It’s also important to check out which stores are having sales year-round, like Macy’s. Online and in-store, there are plenty of options to look through featuring plenty of name-brand items to buy with great deals.

These Calvin Klein boots come in two colors and are currently on sale for $44.62 (63% off their original price).

They have a rounded toe for ultimate comfort, as well as a quilted design that is both comfortable and stylish. Even if these aren’t your style, Macy’s has so many other boots to browse through.

Women’s Missy Platform Booties with Memory Foam Insole-Wild Fable by TARGET

Clearance is a great area to check when shopping, whether online or in person. Just because something is on clearance, doesn’t mean the product isn’t worth a try!

These booties from Target come in 3 different colors, black, tan, and a beige set covered in gems. The gem-covered option is more unique than most boots with its girly flare and they’re only $22. Their black and tan booties sell for $29.75 and $24.50.

While stylish, they also have a great deal of comfort with an ankle length, round toe, and memory foam insole. These will feel like walking on clouds, and on a budget too!

Leisure II Women’s Snow Boots by MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE

If you are looking for something more sturdy and built for heavy snow, Mountain Warehouse is the place to go. These heavy-duty snow boots that come in Jet Black and Beige are currently only $39.99.

They are snowproof, treated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR), lined with sherpa to guarantee warmth, and are IsoDry which means they are waterproof, breathable, and prevent rain and snow from getting into the boot.

Winter boots don’t have to cost a million bucks or be the highest name brand to keep you warm, safe, and arguably the most important, stylish, and cute. Smart shopping and a little research go a long way and can help you find the perfect boot to keep your feet warm all season.