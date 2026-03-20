This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your mom was right, it is that phone. Social media has given us endless inspiration, but somewhere along the years, that inspiration started to replace imagination. We use social media for self-expression, entertainment, and to find like-minded communities. But in doing that, people have eventually limited their lives to only allow time for school, work, and a nice 5-hour doomscroll. This raises the question: has social media ruined personal creativity?

It didn’t always feel this way, but unfortunately, we are all victims of it. When I was a child, I was always finding new ways to express myself or create; my imagination ran wild at such a young age. But now, as I am in my twenties, I subject myself to bed rotting and TikTok whenever I feel a second of boredom. The evolution of social media has a part to play in this.

At first, social media was messy and personal; people didn’t curate photo dumps or overthink their Instagram story posts. It was a place where people shared without overthinking. Over time, influencers began to run these apps and shaped trends, pushed algorithms, and suddenly had the magical guidebook of how to dress, pose, and even think. Creativity became less about personal expression and more about how to fit into a category.

Now, instead of creating, we reference. We look to influencers to tell us what’s trendy and what looks good instead of asking ourselves, what do I like? We’ve become so used to looking into others’ ideas that creating our own almost feels uncomfortable.

Maybe that’s because creativity asks us to place our ideas on display and follow through, whereas through social media, it is a simple observation and swipe. There is a vulnerability in creating something from scratch. You can’t rely on a template, and there is no guarantee that it is good. But by embracing that vulnerability, we allow room for originality and shy ourselves away from seeking social acceptance.

It’s simple: the first step into allowing room for creativity is that we must embrace boredom. It’s uncomfortable, and it’s slow, but it’s where creativity lies. It forces you to sit with your thoughts and explore ideas that may have never occurred if you opted to grab your phone instead.



From now on, when you find yourself itching to scroll, choose alternate ways to spend your time. Pursue hobbies that you’ve been putting off, go for a walk and soak in your surroundings, read something that inspires you, and be okay with having a couple of minutes alone with your thoughts.

Social media didn’t rip away your creativity; we just stopped making time for it. The moment you put that phone down, you can give yourself a chance to take it back.