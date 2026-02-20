Harry Styles is Moving to New York (Kind of)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 tour is called Together, Together, which follows Harry Styles’ fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, coming in March. Disco, Occasionally–his first album release since Harry’s House in 2022.

Instead of a traditional tour, Harry is doing a global residency run. He is going to seven major cities worldwide and 30 shows exclusively in New York at Madison Square Garden, his only U.S. residency location.

Thirty. Nights.

Which, for us Jersey girls, makes this feel extremely personal.

No splitting hotel rooms with 8 people, no long, extensive flights. Just NJ Transit and a dream.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry’s Together, Together residency, plus exactly what outfits you should wear.

Why not a regular tour?

Instead of going city to city, Harry is planting himself in one spot for an extended run. Residencies allow artists to experiment more on stage and create unique experiences while staying in one or a few locations.

By choosing Madison Square Garden as his only U.S. residency location, Harry is letting it be known that you will want to come to New York to see this era live.

Thirty nights at MSG means:

Rotating energy from night to night

TikTok livestreams of the shows every time

New funny moments of Harry reading signs

The madness of Harryween

If You Survived the Ticketmaster War, Congratulations

We all thought that 30 nights at MSG would mean there would be higher chances of getting tickets. Unfortunately, it felt merely impossible.

If you were able to secure tickets, you are one lucky person. If you didn’t, X (formerly Twitter) and resale accounts are your new bestie for the next couple of months. There’s still hope, and livestreams just in case you are unable to secure tickets.

Okay, but what are we wearing?

With the announcement of Harry’s new album, this era’s aesthetic is giving disco, but also soft at the same time. Think shimmer without chaos. But because this residency runs through the fall season, we need to talk about Harryween.

If you’ve been around for his past tours, you already know Harryween is not treated lightly, In the past, Harryween has become its own cultural event. He has dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Danny Zuko from Grease. You should definitely plan accordingly if you are able to secure tickets.

Here’s your MSG outfit mood board:

Sequined or metallic tops

Platform boots

Glitter everything

Colorful disco ball energy

Harryween Mode Outfits:

Full costume commitment. Consider your favorite 70s disco icons, coordinating costumes with your friends, or even dressing up as a past Harry era. The ideas are endless.

There’s something deeply satisfying about knowing the rest of the country has to book flights and get hotels, and we can just take the train. This residency turns New York into his own personal arena.

Your TikTok feed will be this tour. Your closet will slowly start looking like you traveled back in time to the 70s.

Whether you’re going opening night, Harryween, or just watching from a blurry livestream in bed, this residency will be a career highlight for Harry Styles, and we’ll officially blame him for the glitter we find in our shoes until 2027.