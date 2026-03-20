Harry Styles Did It Again: My Thoughts on Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, Harry Styles released his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally. There was a lot of suspense surrounding how this album would sound, especially since Harry hasn’t released new music since 2022. The lead single, “Aperture,” is already very different from anything he’s done before.

I’ve listened to the album, and I was nervous going into it, but it’s amazing for me. Here are my thoughts on each song and how the album compares to his other albums.

Aperture:

When I first listened to this song, I was truly taken aback. This is so different from anything we’ve heard from Harry, but I’m obsessed.

Favorite lyric: It finally appears it’s only love. We belong together.

This lyric really sets the stage for the rest of the album, establishing that unity and showing what’s to come in the remaining songs.

American Girls:

The next single for the album, rightfully so. This song is so catchy. One thing about Harry, he loves a crazy good instrumental throughout the song. In this track, Harry speaks about how, no matter where he goes, his friends are drawn to American girls. Perfect choice for a single due to its repetitive lyrics, catchy beat, and dance ability.

Favorite lyric: Don’t deny her frustrations. Just spend your life with those American girls.

Ready, Steady, Go!:

THIS SONG. Oh, it’s perfect. As soon as the guitar came in, I was sold. This song is so upbeat and a bop overall. This track is about a relationship that is moving at a speed that you weren’t prepared for. The fun of it all, but also the unpredictability. If you want to roll your windows down in the car and sing/scream on a nice day, this is your song.

Favorite lyric: You touched me goodnight. Butterflied our bellies.

Are You Listening Yet?:

Okay, Mr. Rapper. Very upbeat. Kinda like a marching beat. That bridge. I love nice guitar solos. In this song, Harry explores the importance of listening to his own voice and also reflects that on the audience. Very fun song to scream at his tour, I would imagine.

Favorite lyric: If you must join a movement, make sure there’s dancing

Taste Back:

Love a good sparkly dreamy opening. This song feels like a nice beach day. It has a calming, dreamy sound that makes it feel effortless and comforting. I really love this one. Another amazing bridge. This song is about the feelings when someone from your past comes back unexpectedly. It explores the bittersweet thoughts that come with getting in touch with this person again.

Favorite lyric: Always been a consequence when you call me baby.

The Waiting Game:

Now this, yeah, love this vibe. This is so good and whimsical. This song explores what happens when you avoid personal growth in relationships. Waiting for things to change without taking action. I can see this being in a movie soundtrack when the main character messes up, and this song plays.

Favorite Lyric: Playing the waiting game, and it all adds up to nothing

Season 2 Weight Loss:

I truly didn’t know what to expect from this song by looking at the title. Safe to say, it’s a banger. The title is a metaphor for gaining confidence while being a public figure. Wanting to become a better version of himself, which is the most prevalent theme on the album.

Favorite lyric: You’ve got to sit yourself down sometimes

Coming Up Roses:

Truly a career highlight. From the violin’s opening notes, I knew it was going to be incredible. This song is beautiful and extremely vulnerable. Throughout the song, Harry discusses the doubts that come with attempting to improve a relationship while he has his own desires. He acknowledges that this is a trait he has that causes harm to people he loves. At the same time, there’s still hope as he still yearns for the relationship. Breathtaking song.

Favorite lyric: It’s only me and you

Pop:

Hello Cinema’s sister. Immediately yes. An absolute banger. After listening for maybe three seconds, I knew this was one of my favorites. Extremely fun song to sing and dance to with your best friends. This song is about making time for a relationship again and again in a more fun way. There’s uncertainty, but it’s also thrilling.

Favorite lyric: I wanted to behave, but I know I’ll do it again

Dance No More:

Hello disco. This song is fun and groovy, a perfect disco song. I’m obsessed with this song. This song explores how being a performer can lead to feeling emotionally disconnected from the experiences you help create. This song immediately makes you want to get up and dance.

Favorite lyric: We wanna dance with all our friends. DJs don’t dance anymore.

Paint By Numbers:

Definitely the saddest song on the album. This song explores the struggles of being a celebrity and having this image to uphold. This song is very vulnerable and a good song to add to this album because it truly adds weight to the overall themes this album explores.

Favorite Lyric: Oh, the irony. Holding the weight of the American children whose hearts you break.

Carla’s Song:

One thing about Harry, he knows how to close an album. This song explores the beauty of experiencing life and how life is truly a journey. The repetitiveness of the bridge shows that life is waiting for you; you just need to realize what’s happening around you. This is a great album closer due to taking in all the themes and lessons from the other songs, and showing that this is just part of the journey of his life.

Overall, this album delivers something new while still capturing the essence of the Harry we know and love. With themes of growth, relationships, fame, and self-reflection, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally shows an artist continuing to evolve while staying true to his sound.

After listening to the album a couple of times, here’s my personal ranking of the tracks: