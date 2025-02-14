From Her Campus Montclair, With Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

As 2025 starts off on a dark note for many, we asked our Her Campus Montclair girls how they show love to themselves and others in a time of hatred. Here’s what they had to say!

Roselita Cabelin: Using Her Voice In Theatre

Our writer and events planner Roselita stars in “How To Defend Yourself,” a play about how a community of young college girls responds to a sexual assault on their campus.

“The play is really important at this time in our lives, I think it should be seen by anyone possible…it should be talked about openly, [because] unfortunately this is our reality as women with no safe haven anymore,” she said.

Roselita feels that having conversations around sexual assault and supporting and believing survivors must be had, despite it being a tough subject for many. “We need to continue creating that safe haven by having conversations and reaching out…What’s important is [that] we work towards that safety together, however long it takes,” she said.

“How To Defend Yourself” premieres on March 5 at the Fox Theater, with showtimes of 3 pm and 8 pm. There is also a show on March 6 at 7:30.

Melanie Lopez: Remembering Where She Comes From

While she has not forgotten the love she has for her culture and heritage, Melanie, who is on our social media team, feels the times we live in amplify it.

“I think in a time like this I love myself and who I came from even more. There’s so many children of immigrants in this world, they are your culture, your history and I can’t help but embrace that…I don’t think the loving myself is the problem for me because I’ve always been proud of who I was and was raised by,” she said.

Jazmyn Acevedo: Self-Care

Our social media girlie is remembering to put herself first!

“I recently started going to the gym and falling in love with the process of bettering myself,” she said. “I also try to take time away from being on my phone and reading a book to decompress from all the crazy things.”

Isabella Namuj: Reflecting And Turning To Her Faith

Our social media team member is using introspection and reflection to get herself through hardship. “We live in a world where it’s really easy to forget how to cherish both the quiet and bold parts of who we are, as society makes it harder to fully love ourselves authentically.” she said.

“I get to choose who I am, so just knowing that other people’s opinions [of] me are really irrelevant and it shouldn’t bother me. The only opinion I should worry about is God’s–and I know He loves me for me, and authentically me. Once you accept that, it all starts to fall into place and you will start noticing how much self love arises within you.”