Friendsgiving 101

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and with that comes everyone’s favorite event: Friendsgiving. Hosting a friendsgiving is the perfect opportunity to celebrate friendship, community, and gratitude with your closest friends. Whether you’re in a dorm, apartment, or shared house, hosting a Friendsgiving can be a fantastic way to create lasting memories. Here are some tips to ensure your Friendsgiving is successful and memorable!

Have it be potluck style

One of the best things about Friendsgiving is that you have the option to make it as flexible as you want it to be. One of the things I will always recommend for Friendsgiving is to do it potluck-style. That means everyone who attends will bring their own dish, and not only does this take the pressure off of you, but it also makes it fun for everyone attending. You can even add a theme to it where everyone brings their all-time favorite dish, a dish from their childhood, or even a dish from their culture.

Create a cozy atmosphere

Another thing that is sure to make your Friendsgiving great is creating a cozy atmosphere. You can do this by decorating a little with fairy lights, fake autumn leaves, and seasonal centerpieces. A little goes a long way when it comes to decorating, and if you’re really not trying to spend any extra money (totally understandable), you can even have a little DIY decoration activity where your guests can make their own decorations to put up at the end of the night.

Have fun games and activities

To continue with the DIY and crafty vibes, I will always recommend having some games or some crafts to do throughout the night. This keeps the energy lively and lets everyone tap into their creative side. This idea is so versatile, too. You can keep it simple and make hand turkeys like we did in elementary school, or make it more extravagant and have different craft stations around the room so everyone can have multiple options.

Embrace the traditions and spirit of gratitude

Friendsgiving is all about appreciating the people in your life. Take a moment during the meal to go around and share what you’re grateful for this year. It’s a simple but heartfelt gesture that can deepen connections among friends. Another thing you can do to make your Friendsgiving special is to have all of the guests talk about some Thanksgiving traditions from their childhood. This not only brings everyone together but also gives people the opportunity to reminisce and learn more about each other.

Capture the moments

And finally, don’t forget to take lots of photos during the celebration! These memories are what you’ll cherish long after you’ve graduated, so consider setting up a shared album where everyone can contribute their pictures and videos.

Friendsgiving is a wonderful way to celebrate the friendships that make college life special. By planning ahead, creating a cozy atmosphere, and incorporating fun activities, you can host an unforgettable event that everyone will remember and look forward to every year. So gather your friends, whip up some delicious food, and let the fall festivities begin!