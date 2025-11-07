Finding Myself Again In The Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This season, I’ve been focusing on finding myself again, not by reinventing who I am, but by reconnecting with the parts of me I’ve neglected and am slowly discovering.

I’ve started to pick up my journal again as much as I can. Before the day begins, at night, and at any time that I need to unravel. Writing down my thoughts, even the messy, unfiltered ones, has helped me make sense of what I’m feeling. It’s a form of self-check-in, a space where I can be completely honest with myself. Journaling reminds me that healing and being there for myself don’t always come from doing more; sometimes it comes from simply sitting with my emotions.

As we move deeper into fall, I’ve noticed how the shorter days start to affect my mood. It’s that time of year when many of us start to feel the shift. Seasonal depression creeps in quietly. One minute, you’re energized and planning everything; the next, you just want to stay in bed and scroll TikTok. I’ve learned that it’s okay to have those days. Beating it isn’t about pretending to be happy; it’s about finding small things that make you feel a little more like you. Put on a cute fall outfit even if you’re just going to class, journal when you need to vent, call your best friend, or take a walk surrounded by the crispy leaves between classes just to clear your mind.

The time change has made me realize how fast everything moves, how often I forget to pause and just exist. Lately, I’m learning that rest doesn’t have to be earned. Some nights, it means staying in, wrapping up in a blanket, and letting the world slow down around me. Other days, it’s about putting in my earbuds, taking a walk through the crispy fall leaves, and letting the fresh air clear my thoughts.

While being in college, I’ve done my best juggling classes, work, my social life, and everything in between. But in doing so, I sometimes forget to check in with myself. College has taught me that getting my schoolwork done, showing up, and staying consistent are just as important as self-care. I’ve learned that discipline has become its own form of love for myself, that holding myself accountable and finishing what I start are ways of showing up for the version of me I want to become.

So this fall, I’m learning to give myself grace, to embrace the messy, cozy, and sometimes emotional side of growing up. College is hard, life gets overwhelming, but I’m figuring it out day by day. And maybe, that’s exactly what finding myself again this fall looks like.