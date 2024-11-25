Find A New Way To Revamp Your Style… Steal Your Mom’s Clothes 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

As more trends circulate our timelines, figuring out what style suits you can be overwhelming. Instead of feeding into “micro trends” that are mostly fast fashion, try to find good quality clothing in your home! Finding your style doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket-use your resources and steal your mom’s old fashion staples! Here are my tips for finding super cute outfits that fit what is “trendy” in the corners of your mom’s closet.

Jeans

One thing I learned from shopping is that jeans can be the hardest thing to find. Thrifting jeans can be exhausting, and shopping in stores can be unreasonably expensive. I discovered that my mom loves a good pair of low-rise jeans, and it just so happens that these trends are circling back. The best low-rise jeans are usually a dark wash, bootcut style from brands like Levi’s, Gap, and Calvin Klein. These are perfect for the upcoming fall season, especially if you finally want to ditch the high-rise jeans vibes. My favorite low-rise jeans used to be my mom’s favorite, and now I will pass them down to my kids to keep the cycle going!

Business Casual Wear

One thing that all moms have is business casual clothes, more specifically, pencil skirts and button-downs. The newest trend right now is the “office siren” look. Stockings, matching suit sets, small-framed glasses, and tight button-downs are only a few of the pieces you need to complete the look. After I went snooping in my mom’s closet, I came out with beautiful long skirts, striped tops, and stockings. Not only are these pieces trendy right now, but they’re perfect for college students who are preparing for internships. These “office siren” outfits can also be styled into a more professional look that is perfect for a business setting.

Statement Accessories

Recently girls have been upping their accessory game. Statement necklaces, flashy purses, and excessive jewelry are some of the biggest fashion trends this year. Accessories can either make or break an outfit and authentically styling them can be hard. In my mom’s closet, I have found statement silver chokers that she constantly wore in the early 2000s, as well as long beaded necklaces that are perfect for layering. Her silver and gold rings have also been crucial in stepping up my outfits. As I get older I have realized how important it is to have staple purses for your wardrobe. A statement purse is a simple way to elevate a more mellowed outfit that needs a touch of color. So, I “borrowed” my mom’s old Coach bags as well as vintage purses that she thrifted when she was in college. Not only am I constantly finding cute pieces in her closet, but I am also constantly carrying a part of her with me.

Experimenting with older pieces while staying true to the recent trends can be very helpful in finding out who you are through fashion. Searching through the clothing that your mom has worn in the past can save you money and could be healing for your mom. Fashion has tremendously changed through each decade while keeping some of those “timeless” pieces alive. Go ask your mom if you can raid her closet and if you’re lucky, you may find the latest trend hanging on a hanger!