Facing Fall and Leaving Summer Behind: Why the Transition is Difficult

Imagine the end of the spring semester: the bright, warm sun accompanied by a friendly breeze makes you feel more alive as you realize there are no more assignments left to do. When classes come to an end, a weight comes off your shoulders, which only means the start of summer is emerging, and a three-month break begins.

For college students, this long break is definitely rewarding. Throughout both fall and spring semesters, students attend classes, complete assignments, and participate in clubs. With this, they’re also juggling homework, going to their jobs, and maintaining their social lives. This is the reality of most college students’ lives. It can be a lot to handle and can certainly get overwhelming, which is why I think all college students can agree that summer break is something we all look forward to.

As May approaches, the feeling of relief lingers in the air. When summer break finally hits, students are eager to go on planned vacations to different countries or states, which is super fun! Others simply go back home to family and hang out with friends that they can finally catch up with. Still, students have responsibilities during this time, like working and looking for internships. Either way, there are endless things that students do during the summer, even if it means just staying in and watching TV. It is a long break that promotes relaxation and allows more freedom to do the things you enjoy.

But this break doesn’t last forever. The summer months fly by, and before you know it, August is upon us, and reality starts to sink in. Students get comfortable during this long break, so when it’s time to go school shopping and eventually start classes, it’s common to feel a sense of sadness when returning to campus. Essentially, they are leaving their fun and mostly stress-free summer lives behind and transitioning to fall, where their lives become busier. Because of this, it makes the end of summer hard to let go.

With fall comes new classes, comfy sweaters, pumpkin picking, and a lack of motivation after three months of no academics. After the long break, students are bound to feel sluggish and have difficulty focusing. It’s nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s definitely frustrating and discouraging to go through. But, of course, there are always ways to get back on track in the fall semester.

To-Do List/Journaling

For each day, a to-do list will help you be more organized. You can refer back to the list to refocus on your tasks, and checking off each task that you completed makes you feel productive. This can motivate you to continue completing tasks. When journaling, you can set expectations and goals for yourself for the day or week. You’re holding yourself accountable to complete your goals and expectations, which can push you to actually complete them.

Work at your own pace

As college students take multiple classes, assignments pile up, which can add unwanted stress. But it’s best to try to dismiss this feeling and figure out how to break these assignments up into more manageable tasks. You’ll get things done when you work at your own pace and aren’t feeling stressed out. Time management is key!

Be within nature

After all, fall does have pretty nice weather, so completing assignments outside and spending time outside in general can lift your spirits! Not only that, but looking at the nice views from campus, which includes autumn’s color-changing leaves, creates a pleasant, tranquil atmosphere that is great for doing schoolwork. It’s common for college students to be outside around campus working on schoolwork, so watching other students being focused can be inspiring for you to do the same.

Limit distractions

Phones are everything to us these days, but let’s be honest, they are a huge distraction. Phones and the social media apps on them are perfect gateways to procrastination. Deleting social media apps until you finish schoolwork, putting your phone on DND, or even putting your phone in another room to limit access to it while you’re working are ways to prevent distractions and procrastination.

Make time for yourself

In fall, there are many activities to do, and you should take advantage of them! School is very important, as it significantly influences your future; however, a balance between school and social life is also necessary. Planning activities to do with your friends, family, or even alone can be a break from classes and assignments, and it also gives you something to look forward to. Breaking away from school and engaging in these fun activities can make you feel better mentally and show you that you can also have fun in the fall, just as you did in the summer.

Of course, feeling positive, having academic motivation after a long summer, and finding your rhythm again for the fall semester is tough, and it takes time. Sooner or later, you’ll get back to a solid routine, enjoy the fall, and before you know it, it’ll be summer again.