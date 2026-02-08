Emerging Trends: Fashion Pieces You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion is ever-changing and evolving each year, creating new trends that people can adopt and enjoy. From seeing paparazzi pictures of celebrities stepping out in new outfits to watching influencers style a specific clothing item on Instagram or TikTok, it’s easy for a mass of people to see something they like, buy it, wear it, or post it, and then it becomes popular, which creates a trend. Now that 2026 has settled in and emerging trends from late 2025 linger, predicting what you might see next in your feeds is inevitable. So, these are some clothing, accessories, and styles I think will become popular and prominent trends in 2026!

Essence of Y2K

The Early 2000s style has been a huge inspiration for the current generation. We’ve seen this with the latest comebacks of low-rise jeans, ballet flats, jackets with fur-trimmed hoods, and more. But in 2026, I think the focus is going to shift from full-on Y2K outfits to 2000s-inspired accessories instead. This includes statement sunglasses, purses with flashy hardware, and bold belts to help bring detailing and style into an outfit. Clothing, accessories, and products from the 2000s create a feeling of nostalgia for our generation, which allows these items to start trending. Because the Y2K era is also an iconic and memorable time in fashion, it is admirable to our generation. As many admire that era so much, it leads to recreation and bringing items from that time into our era, which will make the Y2K accessories I mentioned trendy in 2026.

Straighter Denim Shift

In the 2020s, baggy jeans have dominated current fashion for years. But this year, I believe that straight, flared, and more form-fitting jeans will take over. At the moment, minimalistic, cleaner, and more put-together outfits are starting to gain traction. Jeans that have a straighter fit match the style of those outfits perfectly, which is why I think they’ll trend. Also, baggy jeans have been trending for a while, and as trends tend to quickly change within our society, I think straighter jeans will become the new trend for denim in 2026.

Whimsy Stripes and Plaid

I’m sure we’ve all noticed the patterns and prints that tend to become trends over the years. In 2020, we had cow print, in 2024, we had cheetah print, just last year, polka dots surged in popularity, and now I think stripes will become the next new print for 2026. Stripes will be seen on clothing and accessories like tops, scarves, socks, tights, and headbands to create a whimsical and playful aspect to everyday looks. Apart from stripes, plaid seems to be another pattern that will emerge in 2026. This will be thanks to PinkPantheress, a pop singer from the UK who has recently been seen wearing many plaid-patterned clothing items and created a whole aesthetic for her latest album that often showcases the plaid pattern. Stripes and plaid becoming trends for 2026 stems from the desire to add some uniqueness to an outfit, making it more interesting.

Suede Features

Although just a fabric, suede can make a big impact in 2026 fashion. There are many variations of suede when it comes to clothing, footwear, and accessories. Some of the pieces that I think will shine in 2026 will be suede jackets, skirts, purses, and most importantly, suede slouchy boots with jeans tucked in the boots. Boots and tucked-in denim is a very common duo from late 2025, which will definitely carry over to 2026. Suede will become a trend because it adds texture, depth, and makes an outfit easily look cool and stylish, which is what attracts our generation.

Of course, there are many more trends to predict for this year. But, I think Y2K accessories, straight denim, stripes, plaid, and suede will be the main fashion trends that will shape the year 2026. Although it is fun and interesting to see what becomes a trend throughout time, it isn’t necessary to follow every one of them if you don’t want to; remember that a big part of fashion is self-expression as well! With that being said, as fashion is never static, I’m excited to see the new styles and trends that come to light in the world this year!