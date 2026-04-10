Embracing the First Day of Spring: Simple Ways to Celebrate the Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first day of spring really feels like a reset button for both your surroundings and your mindset. After months of cold weather, darker days, and often feeling stuck indoors, spring brings a noticeable shift with the longer daylight, warmer temperatures, and a sense that everything is starting over again. Trees begin to grow new leaves, flowers slowly begin to bloom, and even the air feels different. This seasonal change also affects your mood in a positive way, helping you feel more energized, motivated, and open to new routines. With all of this, the first day of spring is truly the perfect time to pause, reflect, and think about what you want to bring into this new season of your life, whether that’s better habits, more balance, or simply more time spent enjoying everyday moments.

One of the easiest and most meaningful ways to celebrate the start of spring is by spending time outside and reconnecting with nature. This doesn’t need to be something completely planned out or anything complicated by any means. Simply stepping outside for a walk, sitting in the sun, or even opening your windows to let in fresh air can make a huge difference in how you feel. Being outside allows you to notice the small but important changes happening around you, like birds coming back, flowers starting to grow, and the warmth of the sun lasting longer throughout the day. These simple experiences can help reduce stress and improve your mood without requiring much effort. If you want something more thought-out or something that takes more time, you could go on a short hike, visit a local park, or even start a small outdoor hobby like gardening or taking photos of nature. The goal isn’t to do something big, but instead it’s to slow down and appreciate the shift in seasons.

Another great way to welcome spring is by refreshing your room or home which can have a surprisingly strong effect on your mindset. After winter, your home might feel a bit heavy or cluttered, so taking time to do some spring cleaning, organizing, and brightening things up can help you feel more focused and relaxed. Even small changes like rearranging your room, switching to lighter bedding, opening the curtains more often, or adding plants or flowers can make your space feel more alive and welcoming. Many people also use this time to get rid of things they don’t need anymore, opening space for newer things. When your environment feels fresh and organized, it often becomes easier to stay motivated and maintain a more positive outlook.

Spring is also a great time to focus on self-care and personal growth in a gentle, realistic way. Instead of setting overwhelming goals, you can use this season to slowly build better habits and check in with yourself. This could be journaling about what you want to improve, spending more time doing things you enjoy, or making extra time for friends and family. The idea of spring is closely connected to growth, but growth doesn’t have to be fast or perfect. It can be small steps, like going to bed earlier, drinking more water, or taking breaks when you truly do need them. Giving yourself time to rest and reset is just as important as being productive, and spring is a reminder that change happens with time.

Overall, embracing the first day of spring is about appreciating new beginnings in simple, meaningful ways. You don’t need big plans or dramatic changes to celebrate the season. By spending time outside, refreshing your space, and even simply taking care of yourself, you can naturally ease into this new chapter. Spring encourages you to slow down, notice what’s around you, and move forward with a fresh perspective, making even the smallest moments feel a little more special.