Cozy Up in Montclair: The Best Spots for Comfort and Cheer

I crave comfort and holiday cheer with the holidays and finals around the corner especially living in Montclair. Offering plenty of cozy and fun spots, which ones stand out? Don’t worry—I’ve got you covered with a list of the best places in town. Whether you’re looking for a quiet study spot or festive holiday fun, there’s something here for everyone.

Sweet Kitchen – 533 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 (Sun. – Sat. 7 AM – 9 PM)

Sweet Kitchen is genuinely my favorite bakery in Montclair. It is a French bakery so they offer a wide variety of baked goods including croissants and my favorite macaroons. They also offer a full menu for those who want more of a meal along with their extensive drink menu. This is the perfect place for you to grab your favorite sweater, a sweet treat, and a hot drink and get some of that final project done. View their menu here!

Montclair Flea Holiday Market – 1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, NJ 07042 ( November 30th – January 19th, Saturday + Sunday, 11 AM – 6 PM)

The Montclair Holiday Flea Market is the perfect place to finish up some last-minute holiday shopping! The Flea has a wide selection of vendors selling everything from vintage items to homemade goods and sweet treats! Find more information here!

Trend Coffee and Tea House – 411 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 ( Wed. Thurs. Tues. 9:30 AM – 9 PM, Fri. 9:30 AM – 10:30 PM, Sat. 9:30 AM – 10 PM, Sun. 9:30 AM – 8 PM, Mon. Closed )

Trend Coffee and Tea House offers something for everyone with its diverse menu, featuring boba, baked goods and a variety of drinks. The cozy, dimly lit atmosphere makes it an ideal spot to relax or get some work done while channeling your inner rom-com lead. View their menu here!

The Grinch’s Grotto – 216 U.S. Highway 46 East, Fairfield ( Mon. – Thurs. 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Fri. – Sat. 12 PM – 10 PM, Sun. 12 PM – 8 PM )

From November 15, 2024, to January 1st, 2025 you can step into the fantasy world of Whoville! Taking place in Cucina Calandra’s, you can step into the lair of your favorite holiday villain! Not only is the restaurant decorated with whimsy decorations as if you were in Whoville, but for those 21+ there are specialty cocktails for this event! So make sure to grab your friends, and enter Whoville for a night of magical fun! Book here! ( Note: If you’re 21 and up, happy hour is from 4:30-6:30. )

The Barrow House – 1296 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 ( Mon. – Wed. 12 PM – 11 PM, Thurs. – Fri. 12 PM – 12 AM, Sat. – Sun. 11 AM – 11 PM)

This farmhouse-inspired restaurant is decked out in holiday decorations, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. Now offering their winter seasonal menu inspired by American Fare , this is the perfect place to grab some friends or a significant other and get cozy by their fireplace. This is a great spot to get some amazing food that will get you into the holiday spirit. Reserve your table here!

With finals approaching, remember to take care of yourself. Give it your best, be proud of your efforts, and take breaks when needed. Self-care is key, and a well-earned break is near. After the semester, enjoy time with loved ones and do what makes you happiest. Happy holidays!