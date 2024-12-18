This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

The holidays are one of the most romantic times of the year. There’s nothing better than cozying up with the one you love to watch a Christmas movie or going out and looking at Christmas lights. Here are some super fun Christmas Date Night Ideas you and your partner will love!

Making Christmas Cookies:

If you and your partner love to stay in, baking Christmas cookies is a great date night activity. Look up your favorite recipes and make delicious cookies this holiday season! From sugar to gingerbread, the possibilities are endless. Even if you aren’t very handy in the kitchen, pre-packaged sugar cookies are always a great alternative! Pair your holiday treats with a glass of milk or homemade hot chocolate to get in the Christmas spirit!

Bryant Park Winter Village:

From late October to early January, the Winter Village in Bryant Park is full of all sorts of Christmas festivities. There are holiday shops where you can get local crafts and gifts for the holidays. These shops also include many different food options, from chocolate-covered strawberries to savory bites like Cheese Wheel Pasta. There are so many unique food options to try at the Winter Village this holiday season. If you’re craving some spiked Eggnog, check out Bryant Park’s bar, “The Lodge”! Assuming that you are close to New York, this is a perfect date night idea!

Looking at Christmas Lights:

If you want an inexpensive date night, looking at Christmas lights is right up your alley. Drive around with your partner and find a neighborhood that’s covered in lights. To enhance your experience, play some Christmas music while driving through the neighborhoods. When I was younger, this was one of my favorite things to do around the holiday season. It’s a great way to have a date night without hurting your pockets.

There is nothing better than making holiday-inspired memories with the one you love this winter season. These easy date night ideas will give you the perfect bit of holiday cheer. I hope the holiday season is full of love and happiness for every couple out there!