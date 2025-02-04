A Taste of Love: Top Montclair Picks for Your Valentine’s Day Dining

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Is Valentine’s Day approaching and you still don’t know where to take your date? Look no further! Below I’ve compiled my favorite romantic spots in the Montclair area that would be perfect for your date night!

Note: To reserve your spot, please call the restaurant and make a reservation. Restaurants tend to fill up on Valentine’s Day.

da Pepo: 54 Fairfield St, Montclair, NJ 07042, (973) 655-8825

For my girlies who love to read, da Pepo is your perfect Valentine’s Day spot. With a connected bookstore, da Pepo serves Italian classics such as gnocchi telefono and spaghetti carbonara. With dim lights and minimal tables, this restaurant creates the perfect atmosphere for any date night. View their menu here! ( For those who are 21 and up, this restaurant is BYOB )

Faubourg Restaurant + Bar: 544 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, (973) 542-7700

In the heart of Montclair, Faubourg is a French restaurant nestled on Bloomfield Ave. With classic French fare on the menu, they also provide plenty of options that are vegetarian-friendly. You’ll dine in style with their sleek decor and outside dining options. While this restaurant is more pricey than others, they are running a Valentine’s Day special with a flat rate of $85 which includes four courses for the night.

Lumi’s: 4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfield, NJ 07004, (973) 944-2049

Lumi’s, just an eight-minute drive from campus, offers a menu that reflects the chef’s roots and tells their story through flavor. I can not say enough about how much I love this restaurant. With a cozy atmosphere and staff that treats you like family, you will feel right at home. If you are looking for authentic Italian this Valentine’s Day, Lumi’s is the place to be.

De Novo: 275 Bellevue Ave, Montclair, NJ 07043, (973) 893-5008

If you are looking for a nice dinner but in a more casual atmosphere, De Novo is the best choice for you. De Novo is a European-inspired pub with an extensive menu offering small bites, flatbreads, pasta, meat dishes, fish dishes, and late-night bar bites. With a large dining room and bright decor, De Novo offers a more cheery uplifting vibe perfect for a fun date night.