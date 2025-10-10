A Group X Class A Day Keeps Boredom Away

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the greatest challenges of being a college student is finding ways to stay fit and active during the semester. Here at Montclair State, there are tons of options for students and faculty that are free to use during the school year. Every week, the Recreation Center offers 45-minute exercise classes in various fields that are designed to help students stay active – even if it’s only for a short period of time per day. They’re offered from 9-8:30, 6 days a week, designed to meet the needs of every kind of student and suit nearly every schedule. From Zumba to HIIT, there are tons of classes to choose from! In order to better promote these classes, I challenged myself to attend one Group X class per day for an entire week straight – making time in my schedule for a small slice of exercise.

Monday – CYCLING ✅

To kick off my week of exercise and condemnation, I started with a 12 PM cycling class. Dragging myself to the gym this early in the day on one of my class-free days took a Herculean amount of effort on my part, but I was determined not to disturb the sanctity of this challenge so early on. Cycling is murder on your x and stamina, two things I have a severe lack of. Despite my undying urge to crawl back into bed with a good book, I persisted through 80-degree (for some reason) October weather and padded into multipurpose room one with a sole goal in mind: starting off on the right foot. A playlist of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj greeted me as I walked inside, shocked to find that there was only one other participant in the room. Despite the small class attendance, I never once felt out of place or singled out, allowing me to blend into the background and sweat like no one was watching. I left feeling incredibly sore and beat up, brightening briefly after the instructor complimented my bright pink (audacious, I know) workout set on the way out. I’d highly recommend attending the Monday 12 PM Cycling class for a worthwhile workout that’ll aim to please!

Tuesday – PILATES ✅

By far my favorite days of the week – Tuesdays and Thursdays – are when I can attend my twice-weekly Pilates class. These are by far the most popular Group X classes offered at the Rec, with them ranking in around 15-20 people per class. Since they’re offered nearly every day of the week at varying times, these can be a great way for all Montclair students (commuters and residents alike) to stay active with weekly exercise. Don’t be intimidated by the high attendance, the instructors are always friendly and encouraging – even when all you can feel is “the burn.” Pilates was developed by Joseph Hubertus Pilates in prison and pioneered by Black and brown women as an accessible and inclusive approach to fitness that was often found in White spaces. Nowadays, they’re the main way I stay active through core workouts and downward mobility. Traditionally, similar to Yoga, Pilates is depicted as a ‘women’s workout’ since it was popularized by young women. The Pilates classes here at Montclair are a great way for all genders to achieve tight core muscles through timed workouts that will leave you feeling lithe and refreshed.

Wednesday – ZUMBA ✅

As if yesterday wasn’t murder on my knees enough, Wednesday’s chosen class was Zumba! My experiences with Zumba in the past have been limited to Just Dance playthroughs on my Wii and watching my mom do calisthenic classes on a DVD in our living room. Still, Zumba remains a longtime favorite of mine, combining three things that are crowd favorites among fitness folk: dance, cardio, and exercise. Originating in Colombia in the mid-1990s, Zumba meshes different styles of dance like hip hop, modern, and Latin fusion with upbeat cardio workouts that will have you working up beyond a simple sweat. A large bottle of water and loose, free-fitting clothing are essentials for your average Zumba class. My instructor was upbeat and charismatic, seldom stopping for breaks that left me running back and forth from my water to the floor. A particularly excruciating bit of floor choreography left my back and abs feeling a level of soreness that was incredibly painful but not entirely unwelcome. Zumba is a great way to stay on your feet without even thinking about it, just letting the 8 counts and popular songs move your body for you. I’ll definitely be back next Monday or Wednesday to take another class!

Thursday – BJJ ✅

The newest Group X class being offered for the first time this semester is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. I didn’t know what to expect, considering I’d never participated in any kind of martial arts classes before. Would it be beginner-friendly? Would I come out of the experience learning something useful? And the most important question on my mind – would it be fun? I found my answer quickly after arriving when I was greeted by fifteen amped-up faces and an even more amped up instructor. The vibe in the room was infectious; you just couldn’t help but laugh and cheer when other classmates did takedowns and these strange flying ninja kicks straight out of American Ninja Warrior. BJJ seems to have quite the cult following here on campus; there was no shortage of people filtering in throughout the already extended class time. BJJ is different from the other Group X classes – running for an hour and thirty minutes compared to the 45-minute class time I was used to. The instructor was engaging and made sure everyone, even severely unathletic beginners such as myself, was comfortable and learning similar skills to the people who had been coming every week. I’d highly recommend BJJ as a more hands-on workout. If you have some time to spare, check it out on Tuesday and Thursday evenings!

Friday – KICKBOXING ✅

Kickboxing is offered multiple times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. In hindsight, picking the 11 AM Friday class when I don’t have any classes for the whole day and severely miss my bed was probably not the best option. But I had made it through nearly five whole days of this challenge – only one more remaining. Victory was so close I could taste it; the only thing separating me from a day of rest and relaxation was some punching bags and a brightly lit room. How hard could it be? Extremely hard. At the start of class, the instructor passed out some used boxing gloves from a box and instructed us all to take a pair. They were quite sweaty and didn’t leave much to the imagination as to where they’d been, but I powered through in favor of giving kickboxing a good ol’ college try. As a woman in college, learning to defend yourself when necessary is incredibly important. When I asked my instructor, Jayla, why she taught kickboxing – why it mattered to her – she said, “Seeing people light up and realize how strong they are makes me all the more passionate to teach!”

Saturday – REST DAY ✅

Working out all week sure made me work up an appetite! As important as staying active is, making time to rest and relax in between gym sessions is equally important. There aren’t any Group X classes offered on Saturdays, so I decided to venture into downtown Montclair for a neat little cheat day. I visited Matarello Cafe in Upper Montclair for a bite to eat. I’d heard tales of their ooey-gooey chunky chocolate chip cookies from friends and that they were an absolute must-try. Upon arrival, I was surprised to find out they also have a full lunch menu with tons of savory staples. Their ABLT (avocado + BLT) sandwich made my mouth happy and allowed me to focus less on my sore thighs and abs.

Sunday – GOODNIGHT YOGA ✅

I decided to wind down from my eventful week with one of Montclair’s late-night yoga classes, aptly titled ‘Goodnight Yoga.’ If you think you’ll be escaping this class without catching at least a few Z’s, you’d be sorrowfully mistaken. The instructor’s voice was so soothing and relaxing, I almost went up to her at the end and suggested she turn to a career in ASMR. I quickly figured out what set this yoga class apart from the ones dispersed at earlier times throughout the week, with the dark, moody blue lighting and soft melodies playing from the nearby JBL speaker.

Here at MSU, we have tons of resources that help you succeed. Group X classes are an amazing way to stay active and connected on campus. These 45-minute classes are an amazing way to beat that Freshman 15 and even make a few friends who have the same schedule and fitness goals as you. Even if you can dedicate one day out of the week to keep your mind and body in shape, it can help you in the long run!