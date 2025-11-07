9 Black Owned Dessert Shops for a Sweet Treat & A Short Trip!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though Black Businesses Month was back in August, that doesn’t mean we stop celebrating and uplifting Black owned businesses year-round! With the holiday season fast approaching, the ensuing cold really makes me want to grab a sweet treat. Here are some Black owned businesses in NYC that’ll give you an excuse to hop on that NJTransit train to cross the river so you can take a bite out of some sugary goodness.

JESSICA’S SWEET TREATS ~ You can find her at: Jessica’s Sweet Treats 🧁

A home baker based out of Brooklyn, Jessica Roberts has crafted her business so intricately that you can now experience her delectable creations at home and around the NYC tristate area! Without an actual storefront, Roberts sells her crafty creations through her Instagram account. JESSICA’S SWEET TREATS has recently garnered support for Hurricane Melissa relief, sharing GoFundMes and prayers. The mouthwatering lemon cake from JESSICA’S has been near impossible for me to get my hands on. I always take time to reserve it for birthday parties and holidays!

DOC D’S CAKE SHOP ~ Located in: Bed-Stuy

Bringing a Southern twang to the Big Apple, DOC D’S CAKE SHOP (formerly known as DOC D’S SOUTHERN DESSERTS) was founded in Bed-Stuy in 2010, catering to a community of sweet tooth havers in one of the most culturally diverse communities in Brooklyn. Their mouthwatering banana pudding and classic peach cobbler (only served on Wednesdays and Sundays!) are supplemented with enough cake slice flavors to give anyone decision paralysis. I, for one, am very interested in trying their 7-Up Pound Cake, named after the infamous fizzy soda that gives it its flavoring.

DREAMS OF SUGAR ~ Located in: Bed-Stuy

DREAMS OF SUGAR made local news a few years ago, opening up mere blocks away from my high school, with one of the youngest patisseries in the area. “The Sweetest Place in Brooklyn” is run by a mother and daughters dream team of Jayla, Jacie, and Joie Finner. Jayla, only 17, has been named co-owner of this establishment and does a large portion of the heavy lifting in the kitchen. After recently expanding to matcha & coffee, these ladies have built an empire on sugar and spice! Featuring their viral strawberry lemonade cupcakes, their signature Love Island cupcakes, and summer fruit flavors, this Gen Z bakery has capitalized on its success, garnering over 15,000 Instagram followers.

SUGAR HILL CREAMERY ~ Located in: Harlem

Paying homage and giving back to New York City’s historic Sugar Hill community, SUGAR HILL CREAMERY features seasonal menus all year round. Their specialty is ice cream with names as crafty as the flavors they’re steeped in. Their ASAP Rocky Road is a clever twist on the traditional rocky road, including toasted hazelnut and graham crackers. Tell It To The Block utilizes Mike’s Hot Honey for that sweet, fiery kick that keeps customers coming back for more. They’ve since expanded to two more locations in West and East Harlem, as well as a shop further down in StuyTown.

CLOUDY DONUT CO. ~ Located in: Brooklyn Heights

With a flavor lineup that shifts every week and over 40+ flavors that stay evergreen, CLOUDY DONUT CO. has something for everyone! This gourmet vegan donut shop truly focuses on offering a flavor that serves every customer’s palate. They also have the honor of being the first Black owned food and beverage business in Brooklyn Heights (and now, Nolita!) Their donuts are even enjoyable for non-vegan customers, offering health-conscious options that you’d never think would be available in donut form. Founders Derrick Faulcon and partner Zewiditu

Jewel’ Ruffin are also leaders of The Brown Collective – an organization that champions for the success and upliftment of culinary geniuses of color. After 11 years in prison, Faulcon’s goal upon release was to help out people just like him, breaking barriers and forging new paths through food.

DOLLY’S COFFEE SHOP ~ Located in: Bushwick

Formerly BREAD & BUTTER, DOLLY’S COFFEE SHOP is more than your average bakery. At Dolly’s dessert is just the beginning. Dolly’s is a full-fledged breakfast cafe, evidenced by their extensive collection of “sandos.” Their bakery has a mere seven items: each telling its own story. Their small town feel offers locals the opportunity to say “I know a spot” and bless their tourist friends with an XL Chocolate Chip Cookie or a slice of Coconut Ube Cheesecake.

BCAKENY ~ Located in: Prospect Heights

By far one of the most famous Black-owned food businesses to come out of New York City, BCAKENY grew tenfold as an online business over the past few years. Founder Miriam Milord used her skills as an art gallery curator to start her business in 2009. Her downright jaw-dropping multi-tiered cakes often feature pop culture references and beautiful gradients fit for every occasion. This Black owned AND woman-owned business has reached all over the US, including almost 300k Instagram followers!

LEE LEE’S BAKED GOODS ~ Located in: Harlem

Owned by Alvin Lee Smalls, LEE LEE’S BAKED GOODS is known as one of Harlem’s oldest Black owned bakeries. According to their website, Smalls describes their rugelach as the “best in New York City” with nearly 50 years of experience to back their claims. Currently, you can place an express order shipping of a tin of their rugelach to anywhere in Manhattan! Smalls’ contributions to his own community have rewarded him with national recognition.

BAKERY ON BERGEN ~ Located in: Prospect Heights

“Small-batched, handcrafted, always fresh” desserts are in store at BAKERY ON BERGEN, home to any cupcake flavor under the sun. Matcha, ube, and cookies and cream are standouts – featuring a whipped buttercream frosting in each signature flavor. Bakery on Bergen has over 35 cupcake flavors, never skimping on creativity and ingenuity. Owner Akim Vann was featured in an article in Black Owned Brooklyn and credits her experience tutoring children in mathematics throughout the five boroughs and the guidance of her songwriter father for her success.

As neighbors to NYC (and sometimes residents), we should do our part to highlight Black-owned businesses, especially those that have a harder time surviving in an already harsh and expensive economy. The best we can do to support them is show UP for them – giving them our business and opportunities to survive and thrive. Don’t wanna make the trip? Wanna save that $9.15? Be sure to check out some Black owned businesses right here in Montclair.