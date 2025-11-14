8 Underrated Pop Icons That Are My Best New Artist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a part of the recording academy or a bystander, awards season affects us all. Who got snubbed? Who got a clean sweep? Most importantly, which of our favorite artists will receive the most noms this season? By far the most important category that defines the media’s listening ear for the next year or so is Best New Artist. Last year’s winner – our Pink Pony Queen, Chappell Roan – went from being an underground Spotify deep cut to selling out stadiums and causing stampedes worldwide. Following that wave, here are eight underrated pop icons that (though they weren’t nominated this year) have already taken ALL of my brain space.

Melina KB

Melina KB got her start during the pandemic making musical theatre covers in her bedroom (much like us all) and slowly graduated to minor stardom after her hit single, I’ve Had Enough (2021).

Pictured: Will I Survive This Night?

Song Recommendations: I’ve Had Enough, Ex-Girlfriend, Gotcha!

Omar Apollo

After being ‘put on’ by a friend, I sunk my teeth into the latin pop discography of Omar Apollo. His most popular releases by far are his collabs with Malcolm Todd and Kali Uchis. He’s cultivated some success on his own, with his last tour featuring other headlining acts like Kevin Abstract and Rayvn Lenae.

Pictured: Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)

Song Recommendations: Bleed [with Malcolm Todd], Hijo de Su Madre

Rhea Raj

A standout in the underground pop scene is Rhea Raj, an up and coming vocalist that heralds from Stanford, Connecticut. Her music blends her traditional Tamil roots with mind-altering choreography and killer vocals. Older sister of Lara Raj from KATSEYE, you can definitely see that stardom runs in the family. If you’re in New York on December 6th and want to see an amazing show, Rhea Raj is bringing the house down at the first stop of her COMMOTION Tour!

Pictured: Killer

Song Recommendations: HUNTER, Killer, LIGHTS OUT, Haute Couture [with Aliyah’s Interlude]

Kylie Cantrall

This 20-year old Disney star followed the traditional actress to singer pipeline afforded to her by the Mouse – adding her own flair for the details in the past year with the release of Descendants: Rise of Red and her own EP B.O.Y. She’s even recently collabed with ILLIT members Yunah and Minju on her song See U Tonight. Cantrall’s R&B sound takes heavy inspiration from the greatest R&B artists like Brandy and Rihanna.

Pictured: Denim

Song Recommendations: Denim, Goodie Bag, Boy For a Day

Pamé

One of my favorite Afro Latina pop stars that I love to recommend, Pamé’s music recently blew up with the release of her Tiktok viral single Lagrimas de Cocodrilo. The Dominican singer and songwriter delivers a blend of R&B and reggae through her music in both English and Spanish. I can’t wait for her to have her day in the sun!

Pictured: 555

Song Recommendations: BULLET PUT DOWN, Lagrimas de Cocodrilo, Bustelo, Los Palos, Edge of Falling

Jhariah

If you turned into Melina KB, Jhariah is the only logical choice for an artist that makes music in a similar vein. He also blends musical theatre influences with traditional pop rock tracks. If you’ve ever found yourself unironically listening to the Cuphead song as if it were regular music, Jhariah’s discography is for you. Discovering him one day during my pandemic music deep dives was one of the best discoveries since man invented sliced bread!

Pictured: Debt Collector

Song Recommendations: ENTER: A Beginner’s Guide to Faking Your Death, Bad Luck!, Debt Collector

Lu Kala

For more Black pop princess excellence, look no further than the lovely Lu Kala! Ever since Lizzo paved the way for more plus sized pop divas, we’ve been seeing more on the music scene. I discovered Lu Kala through her collab with Latto on their song Lottery which charted #9 on the Billboard Top 100. Lu Kala’s brand of dreamy pop and rap is incredibly popular in Poland and Turkey apparently, seeing as the song also charted #1 in both countries.

Pictured: Lottery

Song Recommendations: Lottery, Pretty Girl Era, Criminal

¿Téo?

Now if the name ¿Téo? isn’t familiar to you, I implore you to Google this man’s face. Another Disney star turned singer-songwriter, ¿Téo? played Jerry on the popular Disney XD program Kickin’ It! I was shocked beyond belief when I found out – who knew he was this multi-talented? Aside from his prolific acting career, Mateo Arias’s artistry takes heavy influence from bossa nova and hip-hop. He also frequently collaborates with Jaden Smith!

Pictured: Final Step

Song Recommendations: Magic Hour, La Espera

Who’s your favorite “best new artist”? Did any of your faves get rewarded for their effort? Or did they just get snubbed by the K-pop Demon Hunters soundtrack? Feel free to give any (or all!) of these artists a listen as we mourn what could have been this awards season.