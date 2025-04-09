5 Fashion Essentials for The Winter to Spring Transition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

There is nothing worse than that awkward period in the weather cycle where you don’t know what to wear. There are only so many Pinterest pins you can swipe through! Finding out what style you are going to indulge in this spring can be a struggle but it’s easier to start now rather than later. Here are some tips on pieces to look out for that will make the transition from winter to spring fashion effortless.

Trench Coats

In the cold and lonely months, I lose a lot of motivation to dress the way I want to. Every morning I check the weather and always opt for sweatpants and a cozy sweater.

The best way to elevate an outfit when you need to layer up is to wear a statement coat. My favorite thing to throw on when I want to be cute and comfy is my pink trench coat. It is thick enough to keep me warm but is also very chic. The pop of pink adds a lot to my more simple outfits and is a good color to wear in the spring transition.

Knit Ponchos

As trends keep circulating, ponchos have been one of my favorites. My feed has been covered in knitted, colorful patterned ponchos that give off 70s vibes. In the spring, a cute outfit to style would be jeans, a tennis shoe, and a poncho on top of whatever you want. You can find the best selections of ponchos at thrift stores. These pieces are making a comeback and are the perfect enhancement for a simple outfit, especially if you need to lightly layer.

Sweaters and Linens

As it slowly gets warmer, the transition of getting all your spring clothes out can be hard. As a college student, I have to go home and change out my wardrobe, which can be a hassle.

Pairing big chunky sweaters with linen pants is a perfect warm but not too warm outfit. I personally love wearing light linens with a darker sweater. Pair the outfit with a pair of ballet flats and a slick back hairstyle for the perfect “almost spring” vibes.

Ballet Flats

As these shoes tend to circulate our feeds more recently, finding a pair of ballet flats is perfect for spring. Not only are they on the cheaper side, they are the cutest to upgrade an outfit. They can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a skirt or blouse for a more business casual look!

Color Combinations

Creating new color combinations in outfits is a good way to combine winter and spring styles. The combination of light brown and pink gives a winter vibe while also bringing in some bright colors that pair well with sunshine. I love wearing a light pink sweater paired with brown pants or boots. Yellow and grey is also a really cute combination. Whether it’s a yellow blouse with grey dress pants or flared leggings and a hoodie, these colors pair perfectly with each other!

As the winter slowly comes to an end, I hope you try out some of my favorite spring transition outfits and add some new pieces to your wardrobe!