Winter Fashion Trends 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Although winter in college can seem like an incredibly bleak time of year, there is always one thing I look forward to: winter fashion. Even though we’re all shivering and wishing we were in our beds, some of you know how to stay warm in style, and this writer has noticed. So, if you want to break the habit of grabbing a Mizzou sweatshirt and big sweatpants and calling it a day, let me tell you the way to dress: comfy, in style, and most importantly, warm.

Puffer Jackets

Besides the fact that they are essential for the warm factor, a simple puffer jacket is the best winter essential. Choose colors like black, grey, or white/beige which will go with any outfit.

big scarf + earmuffs

I know we all hated when our parents said to “bundle up” but you don’t have to risk your outfit to be warm. The theme this season is the bigger, the better so find a huge scarf that will cover your face and some earmuffs that cover your ears. Warmer is better and it doesn’t have to be uglier.

monochromatic sweat sets

A little twist on the sweatshirt & sweatpants combo that looks effortlessly classier. Another perk is that your sweatset can be any color and it still looks good. Throw a coat, some winter gear and some Uggs on; now you have the perfect cozy winter fit.

slicked back hair

This has been a staple since early 2023 but I feel like it especially thrives in the wintertime. This easy-up do is perfect for a last-minute, oily hair, one hair tie situation. It also gives the impression of a sophisticated, clean hairdo despite its ease.

chunky earrings

I was all for the simple hoops and cute studs but there is something about a pair of chunky hoops that gives off elegance. The key is to get lightweight, short, chunky hoops and you have a go-to ear look.

sparkle tights

These are definitely not your go-to class look but are the perfect addition to a going-out fit. Mini skirts are perfect for a night out, but when it’s below 50 degrees, they are not exactly convenient.

leather jacket

Whether it’s baggy or small, leather jackets are IN. Just like a puffer jacket, they’re easy to throw on top of an outfit without looking too messy. Whether you’re wearing a mini dress/skirt, jeans, or sweatpants (if styled correctly), a leather jacket is the perfect addition to any outfit.